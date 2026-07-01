Chelsea transfer news: Marco Palestra signing confirmed, contract length and reasons behind Stamford Bridge move revealed

By Darren Plant | 01 Jul 2026 15:32

Chelsea have announced that they have completed the signing of Atalanta BC defender Marco Palestra.

New manager Xabi Alonso is said to have more control than his predecessors over which players arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

While a number of players have been linked with a move to West London, Palestra was the first to be considered as a definite target and likely arrival.

Last month, it was widely claimed that the Italy international had turned down interest from Inter Milan to accept an offer from Chelsea.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chelsea confirmed that they would be signing the versatile full-back, with reports suggesting that he will cost £43m.

Our newest addition has arrived. ? pic.twitter.com/46fw9snyWq — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2026

How long is Palestra's Chelsea contract?

Chelsea have revealed that Palestra, who spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Cagliari, has penned a seven-year contract.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "A lot of things convinced me to join Chelsea, one of the best clubs in the world.

"I’m very excited to get started. I’ve felt the energy since the first day Chelsea wanted me. I can’t wait to start, see all the fans, my teammates and the manager.

"We have so many talented players here, a very strong squad and manager in Xabi. He has spoken to me about how he wants us to play, which is exciting, and we can’t wait to compete in the Premier League."

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Can Palestra expect to start for Chelsea?

With Chelsea seemingly moving for Pep Chavarria to replace Marc Cucurella, it appears that Palestra is more likely to play as a right wing-back.

That would have ramifications for the likes of Reece James, with it becoming apparent that the club captain cannot stay fit when he is used out wide.

Palestra is only 21 years of age and, on paper, lacks the experience to become first-choice at Chelsea, a consequence of making just 46 appearances in Serie A.

That said, he was named as the division's defender of the year for 2025-26, and has seemingly been earmarked by Alonso as a key signing.

Although he has only contributed one goal and four assists from 53 games as a professional, Palestra is currently in line to be used if Alonso deploys a 3-4-2-1 formation.