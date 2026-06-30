Enzo Maresca Chelsea exit: Journalist claims Blues statement on Italian joining Manchester City a "distorted truth"

By Darren Plant | 30 Jun 2026 15:05

Chelsea have not provided an accurate version of events involving Enzo Maresca, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

While Manchester City confirming Maresca as their new manager on Monday was anticipated, statements from Chelsea and Maresca were not.

At the same time as Man City's announcement, Chelsea released a detailed version of events that allegedly transpired prior to Maresca departing Stamford Bridge on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, Maresca, himself, took to social media to apologise to Chelsea for the "disruption" that his exit had caused.

Via TuttoNapoli, Di Marzio has claimed that the version of events have been "twisted and turned around" to put Chelsea in a favourable light.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Di Marzio questions Chelsea's version of Maresca saga

Di Marzio said: "City had to pay a whopping €20m to release Maresca and make him manager of Manchester City.

"Chelsea have insisted on a reconstruction of the story, making it seem that Maresca caused damage to the club. That he was only thinking about Manchester City, that by resigning he created problems for the club, and all these various reconstructions which, I repeat, tell a distorted truth."

He added: "Chelsea is in a very particular situation where the manager can’t always act with complete autonomy and independence, and that’s also what happened with Enzo Maresca, who at a certain point had to say enough because the situation was unbearable.”

"Now the whole thing has been twisted and turned around only to try to get out of it cleanly with the Blues fans, but everyone in the know knows that the truth isn’t what was told by the power of a press release and the power of money."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Will Chelsea, Man City care about perception of events?

From Chelsea's perspective, they have received at least £17m for Maresca being confirmed as Man City manager, as well as a public apology.

Meanwhile, Man City have secured the services of their long-term target to replace Pep Guardiola and wish to press ahead with their own plans.

Therefore, both clubs will simply be happy to move on from the matter, having essentially achieved what they wanted from the saga.

Although there may be more to it than has been revealed, it is now a mere afterthought.