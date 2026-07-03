Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils have "muscled their way" into race for 2026 World Cup wonderkid

By Lewis Blain | 03 Jul 2026 08:02

Manchester United have entered the race for one of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup as Michael Carrick continues to rebuild his midfield.

The Red Devils have already strengthened their options in the middle of the park this summer, but further additions are expected as the club prepares for a return to the Champions League.

Now, United have reportedly joined some of Europe's biggest clubs in pursuit of Morocco wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Manchester United enter Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer race

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Man Utd have "muscled their way" into the battle to sign the Lille midfielder, according to transfer reporter Ben Jacobs.

Speaking to The United Stand, Jacobs revealed that United have joined Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Chelsea among the clubs tracking the 18-year-old.

However, any potential deal could depend on whether the buying club is prepared to allow Bouaddi to remain at Lille for another season.

Jacobs claims the Ligue 1 side could demand as much as €100 million (£86 million) for an immediate transfer this summer, while a deal involving Bouaddi returning to Lille on loan until 2027 could cost closer to €80 million (£68.5 million).

That presents United with a major decision as they assess whether to secure one of Europe's most exciting midfield talents now or risk losing out to a rival.

Why Man Utd should sign Ayyoub Bouaddi

© Iconsport

The asking price is enormous for an 18-year-old, but Bouaddi is quickly demonstrating why so many elite clubs are prepared to compete for his signature.

The Lille midfielder has been one of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup, announcing himself on the biggest stage with a remarkably composed display for Morocco against Brazil.

His maturity has already earned a glowing comparison from Olivier Giroud, who said that playing alongside Kylian Mbappe at the same age gave him a feeling similar to watching Bouaddi now.

Morocco manager Mohamed Ouahbi has also praised the teenager's intelligence and maturity, insisting that his emergence has come as no surprise to those within the national team setup.

For United, Bouaddi represents an opportunity to secure a midfielder who could become a cornerstone of the side for the next decade. Carrick is rebuilding an engine room that has lacked consistency and long-term stability, and adding one of Europe's most highly rated young midfielders would be a major statement.

The biggest question is whether United can afford to spend more than £60 million on a player they may not actually have available until 2027, but with City, Bayern and Chelsea circling, waiting could be an even bigger gamble.

Bouaddi looks like a special talent, and United may regret it if they allow another rival to win the race.