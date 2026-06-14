Player Ratings: Brazil 1-1 Morocco player ratings: Teenage Bouaddi announces himself on World Cup stage as Casemiro struggles in Group C opener

By Naim Beneddra | 14 Jun 2026 11:24 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 11:26

Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited Morocco side in their World Cup 2026 Group C opener at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as Carlo Ancelotti's men were given a stern examination by an Atlas Lions outfit who dominated the opening half-hour.

Ismael Saibari gave Morocco a deserved lead in the 21st minute with a clever chipped finish, before Vinicius Jr. restored parity on 32 minutes to ensure the Selecao avoided defeat in what was their first stalemate in a World Cup opener since 2018.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from Brazil's draw with Morocco.

Brazil player ratings vs. Morocco: Vinicius Jr. and Bruno Guimaraes shine as Casemiro and Igor Thiago disappoint

GOALKEEPER

Alisson – 6/10

Rarely called into action, particularly after the break, but produced a vital late stop from El Aynaoui's effort deep in stoppage time to preserve Brazil's point. Could do little to prevent Saibari's well-executed opener.

DEFENCE

Ibanez – 4/10

Deployed out of position at right back due to Wesley's absence, the centre-back struggled throughout and afforded Mazraoui too much freedom in the first half. Offered little in an attacking sense and was withdrawn at half time for Danilo.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 6/10

Showed signs of nerves in the opening stages, which was perhaps understandable following his Champions League final penalty miss. Was caught out by Saibari's intelligent movement for Morocco's goal but grew in authority after the interval and helped tighten Brazil's defensive shape considerably.

Marquinhos – 6/10

Also beaten by Saibari's clever run and produced some anxious moments in possession during the first half. Settled into a more commanding rhythm as the match progressed.

Douglas Santos – 6/10

A surprise selection at left back ahead of Alex Sandro, the defender found the first half difficult as Brahim Diaz caused him repeated problems. Improved after the interval and made a strong enough case for continued involvement in the tournament.

MIDFIELD

Casemiro – 4/10

A night to forget. Booked in the first half, he also failed to press Brahim Diaz at the crucial moment ahead of Morocco's opener and looked out of sorts for much of his time on the pitch. Withdrawn at half time after picking up a knock.

Bruno Guimaraes – 7.5/10

Quietly outstanding. The Newcastle United midfielder won his duels, drew Morocco's defensive attention intelligently and then produced the decisive pass to thread Vinicius Jr. through for the equaliser. Became even more influential after Fabinho's introduction alongside him.

Lucas Paqueta – 7/10

Lost possession in the build-up to Morocco's goal, yet contributed some of Brazil's most inventive moments in the first half through intelligent link-up play alongside Vinicius Jr. Grew more effective in a central role as the game wore on and drew the first save of the match from Bounou with a well-struck volley.

ATTACK

Raphinha – 6/10

More involved than he has been in recent outings but continued to struggle to create meaningful openings from open play. Switched flanks with Paqueta as Ancelotti sought to spark the side into life, and went close to winning the match in the second period before a tame effort was comfortably gathered by Bounou.

Vinicius Jr. – 7.5/10

Tightly shackled by Hakimi for much of the first half, but made his opportunity count when it arrived, cutting inside to slot a composed finish past Bounou when the Morocco captain momentarily switched off. Brazil's most dangerous attacker even if individual moments proved difficult to manufacture.

Igor Thiago – 4.5/10

Tasked with holding the ball up against a disciplined Morocco defence, the striker found the contest largely beyond him. Wasted Brazil's first clear chance of the match with a wayward header and had little further impact before his withdrawal at the break.

SUBSTITUTES

Danilo – 6/10

Injected pace and width on the right flank after coming on at half time, opening up space for those around him and providing a more well-rounded option in the position.

Fabinho – 6/10

A notable step up from the struggling Casemiro after the interval, moving with greater purpose and helping Brazil to apply sustained pressure on Morocco's defensive block.

Luiz Henrique – 6/10

Combined productively with Bruno Guimaraes and Matheus Cunha on the right to increase Brazil's attacking output in the second half, and underlined why Ancelotti continues to hold him in high regard.

Matheus Cunha – 5/10

Showed willingness to drop into deeper areas and link play but was unable to produce the decisive moment that would have separated the sides.

Danilo Santos – N/A

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Morocco player ratings vs. Brazil: Saibari's opener and Bouaddi's brilliance give Atlas Lions platform for tournament

GOALKEEPER

Yassine Bounou – 5.5/10

Made five crucial stops throughout, denying Paqueta's volley, Raphinha and Igor Thiago to help Morocco secure their point. His distribution, however, was too often wayward in the opening period, and a collision with Raphinha — the result of Diop's poor backpass — could have proven costly. The shot-stopping ultimately outweighs the flaws.

DEFENCE

Achraf Hakimi – 5/10

As Morocco's captain and their most recognisable name, expectations are inevitably elevated. His forward runs and defensive recovery work offered quality in both phases, yet too many of Brazil's threatening moments came through his channel, particularly in the first half. Was fortunate to escape censure for a late challenge on Vinicius Jr. before the break.

Issa Diop – 4/10

Offered some solidity in the first half with decisive interventions and strong aerial work. The second period, however, brought significant regression — his poorly-weighted backpass to Bounou led directly to the goalkeeper's collision with Raphinha and left Morocco unsettled at a pivotal moment.

Chadi Riad – 5/10

Looked slightly less assured than his defensive partner in possession during the first half, but grew into the contest and demonstrated some tidy technical quality in the second period.

Noussair Mazraoui – 7/10

Feared unfit in the days leading up to kick-off, the left back produced one of the performances of the match. He locked down his flank defensively, contributed meaningfully in attack through his crossing and combination play, and his initial run directly helped to set up Saibari's opener. Replaced by Anass Salah-Eddine on 80 minutes.

MIDFIELD

Neil El Aynaoui – 5.5/10

During Morocco's dominant opening spell, El Aynaoui was everywhere — winning the ball, progressing it and providing a platform for those ahead of him. His involvement in Brazil's equaliser let him down, however, as he was beaten too easily before Vinicius Jr.'s finish. Came agonisingly close to snatching a famous victory in stoppage time, only for Alisson to produce a crucial save.

Ayyoub Bouaddi – 7.5/10

At 18 years of age, the Lille midfielder played his first World Cup match as though it were any other afternoon on a training pitch. His relentless pressing was central to Morocco's dominant opening half-hour, and his ability to burst through defensive lines was a constant thorn in Brazil's side. The decision to commit to Morocco rather than France already looks inspired — and not merely with an eye to future tournaments.

ATTACK

Azzedine Ounahi – 5/10

Deployed in the number ten role, he contributed considerably to Morocco's press and was effective at winning second balls in important moments. Was, however, the most peripheral of Morocco's attacking players in a creative sense. Replaced by Samir El Mourabet on 65 minutes, who brought energy and purpose after his introduction.

Brahim Diaz – 7/10

With space at a premium for much of the contest, Diaz made excellent use of the freedom afforded to him in the early stages, driving at Brazil's backline on multiple occasions. His through ball to set up Saibari's opener was the defining moment of Morocco's first half and a genuine piece of quality. Replaced by Chemsdine Talbi on 65 minutes, who made an encouraging impression from the bench.

Bilal El Khannouss – 6/10

Asked to fill in on the left flank in the absence of Ez Abde, the attacking midfielder adapted well. His pace offered a genuine outlet on the counter and his technical quality proved valuable in Morocco's combination play. Replaced by Ayoube Amaimouni on 80 minutes, who was denied an extraordinary winner by Alisson at close range in the 99th minute.

Ismael Saibari – 7/10

Coach Mohamed Ouahbi's decision to deploy him as a false nine ahead of the more conventional El Kaabi paid immediate dividends, as the PSV Eindhoven forward opened the scoring with a delightfully chipped finish that spoke of a player entirely at ease on the biggest stage. Pressed tirelessly throughout and worked intelligently off the ball in Morocco's defensive moments.

SUBSTITUTES

Anass Salah-Eddine – N/A

Chemsdine Talbi – 6/10

Samir El Mourabet – 6/10

Ayoube Amaimouni – N/A