France vs. Senegal: Head-to-head record and past meetings before World Cup 2026 clash

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jun 2026 11:26

Among the chief favourites for World Cup 2026 glory, France kick off their quest for stardom against Senegal in Tuesday's Group I showdown in East Rutherford.

Les Bleus are bidding to reach the final for the third tournament in a row, after conquering Croatia in 2018 before suffering heartbreak at the hands of Argentina during the 2022 Qatar edition.

Meanwhile, the Lions of Teranga have more modest aspirations for the current competition, having never made it past the quarter-finals on sport's grandest stage.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 3

France wins: 1

Draws: 0

Senegal wins: 2

Supporters may be surprised to learn that before France and Senegal's showdown at the 2026 World Cup, the African side boast the head-to-head superiority over the 2018 global champions.

Indeed, the Lions of Teranga won two of the first three meetings between the two countries in a competitive or non-competitive setting, including a momentous victory at the World Cup over two decades ago.

France entered the 2002 edition as reigning champions and were paired up with Senegal in the group stage, but Les Bleus' title defence began in disastrous fashion with a 1-0 loss to their African counterparts.

The late Papa Bouba Diop struck the only goal of the game in the 30th minute, and France never recovered in the next fortnight, crashing out of the World Cup without a single win to their name while Senegal progressed to the last eight.

Almost 40 years prior, a historically significant match took place between Senegal and an amateur France side, who visited Dakar to take on the Lions of Teranga in the African Friendship Games.

Senegal bested Les Bleus 2-0 that day, seven years on from an emphatic 9-2 France triumph at the same venue, but the European giants are still waiting for their first competitive win in this particular matchup.

Last three meetings

May 31, 2002: France 0-1 Senegal (World Cup)

Apr 19, 1963: Senegal 2-0 France (Friendly)

Jun 17, 1956: Senegal 2-9 France (Friendly)

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