France lineup vs. Senegal: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group I clash after William Saliba injury update

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jun 2026 10:49

France centre-back William Saliba is expected to be available from the start in Tuesday's World Cup 2026 Group I opener against Senegal in East Rutherford.

The Arsenal man was reported to have aggravated a back injury during the Champions League final, raising fears that he could be sidelined for several weeks and miss the entire competition.

However, Saliba - under careful management - completed 45 minutes of France's 3-1 friendly win over Northern Ireland, and he is training fully with the team following a brief spell in individual practice.

As a result, Saliba is anticipated to line up alongside Dayot Upamecano ahead of number one Mike Maignan, who missed full training on Saturday for load management reasons but is not nursing a severe injury.

Jules Kounde has also overcome a muscular scare from the victory over Northern Ireland and is ready to go at right-back, while Theo Hernandez bombs down the opposite flank.

A long-time favourite of departing head coach Didier Deschamps, Adrien Rabiot is in line to join Aurelien Tchouameni in the double pivot, despite competition from Manu Kone, Warren Zaire-Emery and N'Golo Kante.

Deschamps is not short of dilemmas up front either, but Northern Ireland hat-trick hero Michael Olise, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe - who needs two goals to break Olivier Giroud's all-time men's national team record - are shoo-ins.

Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki and Desire Doue will therefore be left to fight for the final spot, although the Manchester City man is on the fringes, so the latter's natural comfort in the number 10 role could prove decisive.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Doue, Mbappe; Dembele