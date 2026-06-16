Man City summer transfers: Enzo Maresca, Hugo Viana's biggest priorities for 2026 window

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jun 2026 21:30 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 22:00

The glorious, trophy-laden Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City came to an emotional end last month, concluding the 2025-26 season with an EFL Cup and FA Cup double.

Filling the boots of the Catalan mastermind is a monumental task, but Enzo Maresca - Guardiola’s former assistant at the Etihad Stadium - is set to take the reins on an initial three-year deal.

Man City are one of the richest clubs in world football who have long balanced elite statement signings with a world-class scouting system designed to unearth hidden gems that developed into first-team stars.

Director of Football Hugo Viana has already overseen a radical first-team refresh since initiating his transition 18 months ago. He is expected to be busy once again in the next few months as the Citizens endeavour to construct a squad capable of snatching the Premier League title back from champions Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole assesses Man City’s biggest priorities in the 2026 summer transfer window.

Man City transfer priority 1: Sign Elliot Anderson

© Iconsport

It is one of the worst-kept secrets in the summer transfer window that Man City have made Nottingham Forest and England star Elliot Anderson their primary midfield target.

Following the high-profile departure of Bernardo Silva, the Citizens are in the market for a dynamic and technically-gifted midfield engine. Anderson certainly fits the profile, ranking first for touches (3,300), possession won (306), fouls won (80), duels won (297), line-breaking passes (376) and successful passes (2,038) among midfielders in the 2025-26 Premier League season.

However, prising Anderson away from the City Ground is proving to be a prohibitively costly ordeal. Forest have already rejected two substantial offers from Man City, including a club-record proposal worth an initial £106m plus £15m in performance-related add-ons, but the Tricky Trees are reportedly holding out for a total package closer to £130m.

There have been suggestions that Man City could be prepared to walk away from a big-money deal, as chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak feels that their latest proposal was fair for a player lacking Champions League experience.

Because the bulk of Viana’s major squad rebuilding has already been completed, City do not need to spread their budget across multiple positions. If Etihad chiefs truly believe Anderson is the right midfielder, they may have no choice but to stump up the record-breaking fee that Forest demand.

Man City transfer priority 2: Upgrade Savinho

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man City astutely acquired the services of Antoine Semenyo during the January transfer window and he regularly operated on the right flank as Jeremy Doku delivered equally consistent performances on the left during the second half of last season.

Savinho, meanwhile, has failed to reach the heights expected at Man City, and while there is no denying his electric pace and direct dribbling ability on both wings, the 22-year-old has frustrated Citizens supporters with a distinct lack of end product, scoring just seven goals in 84 appearances.

Despite that, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly advancing in talks to sign Savinho in a deal potentially worth in excess of £60m – a fee the Citizens should seriously consider and ultimately accept before upgrading on the Brazilian this summer.

Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye has somewhat surprisingly emerged as a potential target for Man City, though rivals Manchester United are said to hold a strong interest in the 26-year-old Senegal international.

RB Leipzig teenager Yan Diomande has also been linked with Man City and several other elite clubs, while Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has previously been of interest to the Citizens, though he is currently sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Man City transfer priority 3: Keep hold of star players in post-Guardiola era

© Imago / Craig Mercer