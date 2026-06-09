Man City join race for top £70m Man Utd transfer target dubbed Premier League's "most skilful player"

By Lewis Blain | 09 Jun 2026 07:23

Manchester City are preparing for a busy summer window, as Enzo Maresca edges closer to replacing Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League champions are expected to reshape their attacking options, with Tottenham Hotspur advancing in talks to sign Savinho after seeing a move blocked by City last summer.

That potential departure has already prompted City to begin assessing replacement targets, with Everton star Iliman Ndiaye now on their radar.

Man City join race to sign Everton star Iliman Ndiaye

© Imago / Sportsphoto

According to the Daily Mail, City have joined the race for the Senegal winger, as they consider options to strengthen their attacking depth this summer.

Ndiaye has long been admired by arch-rivals Manchester United, with the Red Devils viewing him as one of their top left-wing targets, but City have now entered the picture as they prepare for the likely exit of Savinho.

Any move will not come cheaply, however.

The Toffees are determined to keep hold of one of their prized assets and are reportedly prepared to demand around £70 million before even considering a sale, particularly as Ndiaye is reluctant to sign a new contract unless it includes an exit clause.

Iliman Ndiaye would be a costly back-up at the Etihad

© Imago / Sportimage

There is little doubt that Ndiaye has the quality to play for a club of City’s stature.

His close control, unpredictability and one‑on‑one ability make him one of the league’s most entertaining attackers. Add nine goal contributions in a domestic season disrupted by the Africa Cup of Nations, and it is clear why the FA Cup winners are interested.

The 26-year-old's reputation continues to grow, with Everton teammate Vitalii Mykolenko recently describing him as "the most skilful player in the Premier League", adding that Ndiaye can "create everything" whenever he gets the ball at his feet.

The question is whether a £70 million investment makes sense if he is not guaranteed a starting role.

Assuming Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo remain first-choice options in wide areas under Maresca, Ndiaye could find himself competing for minutes rather than becoming an automatic starter - that is a significant outlay for a player who may initially be viewed as a rotational depth piece.

From a footballing perspective, Ndiaye would undoubtedly be an excellent addition, but financially, spending £70 million on a player likely to sit behind established stars feels a bit excessive, especially when City have other priority areas to address this summer.