Man City transfer news: Fabrizio Romano drops major Elliot Anderson update as ‘new bid’ prepared

By Lewis Blain | 08 Jun 2026 12:54

Manchester City are stepping up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson as they continue planning for life after Pep Guardiola.

With Enzo Maresca expected to take charge at the Etihad Stadium this summer, the Citizens are already moving aggressively in the market to secure players capable of fitting into the Italian's tactical vision.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant update on one of City's longest-running transfer pursuits.

Manchester City preparing second Elliot Anderson bid

© Imago / News Images

According to the Italian journalist, City are preparing a 'new official bid' for Anderson after months of groundwork behind the scenes.

The Premier League giants have been leading the race since March and remain increasingly confident of completing a deal, despite continued interest from Manchester United.

City's recruitment team have identified Anderson as one of their priority midfield targets, with the 23-year-old enjoying another impressive campaign for Nottingham Forest.

His energetic displays, ball-carrying ability and versatility have made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in England.

While United remain in the picture, Romano claims that City are firmly ahead in the race, and are optimistic that a second bid will help move negotiations towards a successful conclusion.

?? Manchester City are preparing a new official bid to be sent soon to Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson.#MCFC confident to get the deal done after leading the race for months, since March.



Man United still keen but City ahead & optimistic.



? https://t.co/MVgRxG2Iac pic.twitter.com/AoBKJiFts4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2026

Where will Elliot Anderson fit in Enzo Maresca's system at Man City?

© Iconsport

If Maresca does arrive as expected, Anderson looks tailor-made for the type of midfield role the Italian demands.

The former Newcastle United youth product combines a relentless work rate with excellent technical quality, allowing him to operate comfortably in deeper areas while also driving forward with the ball. Those traits would make him a natural fit in Maresca's preferred double-pivot 4-2-3-1 system.

Anderson's ability to cover large distances, progress play through midfield and contribute defensively would provide City with a dynamic option alongside more possession-focused midfielders. He also offers tactical flexibility, something Maresca values highly.

Given the uncertainty surrounding several senior midfielders such as Rodri at the Etihad, Anderson could arrive not simply as a squad player but as someone capable of becoming a key figure in City's next era.

His profile matches exactly the type of modern, high-intensity midfielder Maresca has trusted throughout his coaching career, making this a move that makes plenty of sense for all parties.