Man City keep or sell: Who should Enzo Maresca offload in summer transfer window?

Manchester City are preparing for a new era following the departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola, who has brought the curtain down on a trophy-laden decade at the Etihad Stadium.
Although the Catalan mastermind fell short of a seventh Premier League title in his final season at the helm, he signed off with an EFL Cup and FA Cup double while the Citizens have secured Champions League football for a 16th successive campaign.
The man expected to fill Guardiola’s shoes is his former assistant and ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who has allegedly agreed a three-year contract and will be fully involved in the club’s transfer strategy.
While the Citizens are likely to spend big on key targets as they aim to knock Premier League champions Arsenal off their perch, a host of first-team players, including Rodri, Savinho and Jack Grealish, could be heading for the exit door ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to vote for who you think Man City should keep or sell in the 2026 summer transfer window.
Manchester City — 2026-27 SquadVote for each player — all votes are optional
Man City’s biggest transfer dilemmas for 2026 summer window
One Man City player who has been in the headlines in recent weeks is Real Madrid-linked Rodri. The midfield anchor will soon be entering the final 12 months of his contract and has refused to commit his future to the Etihad, insisting that he will make a decision over his future after the 2026 World Cup.
Josko Gvardiol is another indispensable asset who Citizens supporters would ideally like to see stay at the club. Despite reported interest from Bayern Munich, there is thought to be optimism that the defender will agree to sign a contract extension.
Others who have been tipped to leave Man City this summer either struggled for regular game time last season or failed to make the desired impact when handed first-team opportunities – Brazilian winger Savinho falls into the latter category.
Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be interested in signing the 22-year-old, who is valued in excess of £50m despite scoring just seven goals in 84 appearances for the Citizens across all competitions.
Meanwhile, midfield duo Nico Gonzalez and Tijjani Reijnders have only recently arrived at Man City, the latter joining last summer, but rumours are already swirling that the pair may seek pastures new if they are not expected to feature heavily in Maresca’s plans.
The same can be said for experienced defender Nathan Ake, who has previously struggled with fitness issues and is not considered one of the first names on the teamsheet at Man City, while homegrown Rico Lewis may also contemplate an exit, especially if the club opts to sign a new right-back.
Should Gianluigi Donnarumma remain Man City’s first-choice goalkeeper under Maresca, as expected, then James Trafford may not want another campaign playing second fiddle to the Italian and could look to leave amid reported interest from other Premier League clubs.
Meanwhile, there have been suggestions that Maresca may consider integrating Jack Grealish into his squad for pre-season. However, a summer exit - and possible permanent move to Everton - still seems likely at this stage, while Kalvin Phillips is also expected to leave for good after a loan spell at Sheffield United last season.