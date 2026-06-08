Man City keep or sell: Who should Enzo Maresca offload in summer transfer window?

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jun 2026 10:15 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 10:17

Manchester City are preparing for a new era following the departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola, who has brought the curtain down on a trophy-laden decade at the Etihad Stadium.

Although the Catalan mastermind fell short of a seventh Premier League title in his final season at the helm, he signed off with an EFL Cup and FA Cup double while the Citizens have secured Champions League football for a 16th successive campaign.

The man expected to fill Guardiola’s shoes is his former assistant and ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who has allegedly agreed a three-year contract and will be fully involved in the club’s transfer strategy.

While the Citizens are likely to spend big on key targets as they aim to knock Premier League champions Arsenal off their perch, a host of first-team players, including Rodri, Savinho and Jack Grealish, could be heading for the exit door ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to vote for who you think Man City should keep or sell in the 2026 summer transfer window.

Keep or Sell Manchester City — 2026-27 Squad Vote for each player — all votes are optional 32 players Player Keep Sell Goalkeepers Gianluigi Donnarumma Keep Sell James Trafford Keep Sell Marcus Bettinelli Keep Sell Defenders Josko Gvardiol Keep Sell Marc Guehi Keep Sell Ruben Dias Keep Sell Abdukodir Khusanov Keep Sell Nathan Ake Keep Sell Max Alleyne Keep Sell Nico O'Reilly Keep Sell Rayan Ait-Nouri Keep Sell Matheus Nunes Keep Sell Rico Lewis Keep Sell Vitor Reis Keep Sell Juma Bah Keep Sell Josh Wilson-Esbrand Keep Sell Issa Kabore Keep Sell Midfielders Rodri Keep Sell Nico Gonzalez Keep Sell Kalvin Phillips Keep Sell Tijjani Reijnders Keep Sell Sverre Nypan Keep Sell Mateo Kovacic Keep Sell Phil Foden Keep Sell Rayan Cherki Keep Sell Claudio Echeverri Keep Sell Attackers Erling Haaland Keep Sell Omar Marmoush Keep Sell Antoine Semenyo Keep Sell Savinho Keep Sell Jeremy Doku Keep Sell Jack Grealish Keep Sell Submit votes All votes are anonymous Votes submitted! Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Manchester City’s squad shortly. Sports Mole — Manchester City Keep or Sell Voting has closed Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Manchester City's squad shortly. Sports Mole — Manchester City Keep or Sell

Man City’s biggest transfer dilemmas for 2026 summer window

One Man City player who has been in the headlines in recent weeks is Real Madrid-linked Rodri. The midfield anchor will soon be entering the final 12 months of his contract and has refused to commit his future to the Etihad, insisting that he will make a decision over his future after the 2026 World Cup.

Josko Gvardiol is another indispensable asset who Citizens supporters would ideally like to see stay at the club. Despite reported interest from Bayern Munich, there is thought to be optimism that the defender will agree to sign a contract extension.

Others who have been tipped to leave Man City this summer either struggled for regular game time last season or failed to make the desired impact when handed first-team opportunities – Brazilian winger Savinho falls into the latter category.

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be interested in signing the 22-year-old, who is valued in excess of £50m despite scoring just seven goals in 84 appearances for the Citizens across all competitions.

Meanwhile, midfield duo Nico Gonzalez and Tijjani Reijnders have only recently arrived at Man City, the latter joining last summer, but rumours are already swirling that the pair may seek pastures new if they are not expected to feature heavily in Maresca’s plans.

The same can be said for experienced defender Nathan Ake, who has previously struggled with fitness issues and is not considered one of the first names on the teamsheet at Man City, while homegrown Rico Lewis may also contemplate an exit, especially if the club opts to sign a new right-back.

Should Gianluigi Donnarumma remain Man City’s first-choice goalkeeper under Maresca, as expected, then James Trafford may not want another campaign playing second fiddle to the Italian and could look to leave amid reported interest from other Premier League clubs.

Meanwhile, there have been suggestions that Maresca may consider integrating Jack Grealish into his squad for pre-season. However, a summer exit - and possible permanent move to Everton - still seems likely at this stage, while Kalvin Phillips is also expected to leave for good after a loan spell at Sheffield United last season.