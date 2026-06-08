Scotland World Cup news: Steve Clarke branded "unprofessional" by Norway counterpart Stale Solbakken after friendly cancellation

By Darren Plant | 08 Jun 2026 16:45

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has been branded "unprofessional" by Norway counterpart Stale Solbakken after the cancellation of a pre-World Cup friendly.

On Saturday evening, the Tartan Army concluded their public friendly schedule ahead of the tournament with a 4-0 victory over Bolivia.

However, there had been plans for Scotland and Norway to square off in a behind-closed-doors fixture as final preparation for the competition, which starts on Thursday.

Citing injury issues in the Scotland camp, Clarke told BBC Scotland that the match - described as an hour-long game at their training ground - was not "worth the risk".

Nevertheless, speaking to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Solbakken has hit out at his opposite number.

© Imago / Sportimage

Solbakken calls Scotland boss Clarke "unprofessional"

Solbakken suggested to the outlet that he had made changes during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Morocco with the planned Scotland fixture in mind.

He said: "It is unprofessional of Scotland. It is unprofessional that the coach has not called me, that they use the team manager and call and say it after we have finished training.

"I don't think the injuries they're blaming came from the last training session. That's not the case. It's disappointing. It's unprofessional.

"But we have to live with that. That's why we adjusted a bit in the game."

The view of Solbakken was shared by team manager Brede Hangeland, who labelled the decision as "embarrassing".

Hangeland, the former Fulham defender, said: "It is embarrassing to cancel it a couple of days before. We can't do anything about it.

"We just have to forget about it and make the best of it. But there has been a lot of organisation, agreements and gentlemen's agreements and then suddenly they don't want to.

"I think that was weak, so to speak."

When do Scotland, Norway start World Cup campaigns?

Scotland's first game against Haiti is scheduled for the early hours of June 14, (BST).

Meanwhile, Norway's fixture versus Iraq does not take place until June 16, almost exactly three days on from Scotland's match.

Norway now effectively have nine days off before their World Cup opener.