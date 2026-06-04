Preview: Bolivia vs Scotland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Jun 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 18:38

Scotland round off their 2026 World Cup preparations when they face Bolivia at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.

While the Tartan Army are currently ranked 43rd in the world by FIFA, La Verde are positioned 34 places below them in 77th spot.

Match preview

Scotland’s 28-year World Cup hiatus will come to an end this summer following an enthralling conclusion to their qualification campaign at the end of 2025, pipping Denmark to top spot in their group with a 4-2 home victory.

The Tartan Army won four of their six UEFA qualifiers in total (D1 L1) before kick-starting 2026 in disappointing fashion with back-to-back 1-0 friendly defeats to Japan and Ivory Coast during March’s international break.

However, fresh after signing a four-year contract extension, head coach Steve Clarke steered his Scotland side to a morale-boosting 4-1 victory over Curacao at Hampden Park last weekend. The visitors had taken a shock lead before they were reduced to 10 men, allowing the hosts to turn the contest on its head.

That win is one of only three Scotland have recorded across their last 14 friendlies (D3 L8), but Clarke will have faith in his squad to deliver another positive display on Saturday as they finalise their World Cup preparations on American soil ahead of Group C encounters with Haiti, Morocco and Brazil.

As for Bolivia, they have previously competed at the 1930, 1950 and 1994 World Cups, but they narrowly missed out on qualification for this summer’s tournament after losing in the inter-confederation playoffs.

The South American nation finished seventh in the 10-team CONMEBOL standings and secured their playoff place with a surprise 1-0 triumph over Brazil in their final fixture. La Verde then edged past Suriname 2-1 in the playoff semi-finals before suffering defeat by the same scoreline against Iraq in the final at the end of March.

Oscar Villegas remains in charge of the national team despite World Cup playoff heartache, and the 56-year-old may now take an experimental approach to Bolivia’s upcoming international matches as they begin their preparations for the 2028 Copa America.

Bolivia have never faced Saturday’s opponents Scotland before and they head into this contest in New Jersey with a record of five wins, one draw and seven defeats in their last 13 international games over the last 12 months.

Bolivia form (all competitions):

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Scotland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Alex Todd

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the 2026 World Cup due to injury and has been replaced in the squad by Manchester United teenager Tyler Fletcher, who impressed on his international debut against Curacao and is set to be involved again on Saturday.

Fellow 19-year-old Findlay Curtis scored his first goal for Scotland last time out and the Rangers winger could be rewarded with his first senior start for his country, while Ben Gannon-Doak may operate on the opposite flank.

Lawrence Shankland has laid down a strong starting claim after scoring a brace against Curacao. George Hirst, Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Ross Stewart provide alternative options up front, while key midfield duo Scott McTominay and John McGinn are expected to be involved in some capacity.

As for Bolivia, Diego Medina and Dieguito Rodriguez are unable to play after being refused US visas, while Moises Villarroel is also unavailable as he is finalising a transfer to Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia.

In addition, Moises Paniagua and Ramiro Vaca have not been granted permission by their Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca to report for international duty, while Jesus Maraude and Hector Cuellar are sidelined with injuries.

As a result, Villegas has called up eight teenagers to his squad including forward Nabil Nacif, who at the age of 16 years and eight months could become the third-youngest player in Bolivian history to represent the national team after Mario Alborta back in 1926 (16 years, three months) and Paniagua in 2024 (16 years, seven months).

Bolivia possible starting lineup:

Viscarra; Macazaga, Torrez, Haquin, Fernandez; Tome, E. Vaca, Melgar; Terceros, Centella, Nacif

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Patterson, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney; Gannon-Doak, McLean, McTominay, Curtis; Shankland, Adams

We say: Bolivia 0-2 Scotland

Scotland will be regarded as favourites to beat a depleted Bolivia outfit missing a number of first-team players. Given the disparity in quality, Clarke is expected to balance squad rotation with tactical fine-tuning, but the Tartan Army should still possess far too much firepower, leading us to predict a routine victory to wrap up their World Cup preparations on a positive note.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.