Preview: Bolivia vs Suriname - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 24 Mar 2026 15:12

Bolivia will look to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup dream alive when they face Suriname in the semi-final of Path B in the inter-confederation playoffs on Thursday at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Mexico.

With a place in the final of the pathway at stake, the winners of this encounter will advance to face Iraq next week, where a coveted spot at the expanded World Cup awaits.

Match preview

Bolivia enter this contest with hope, as the expanded 48-team World Cup format has significantly improved their chances of qualifying for the global showpiece for the first time since 1994.

La Verde have featured at the World Cup on three occasions, with their most recent appearance coming in the United States over three decades ago.

Under Oscar Villegas, Bolivia produced a competitive showing in CONMEBOL qualifying, winning six of their 18 matches, including notable victories over Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador.

Their qualification hopes appeared slim heading into the final round, as they sat eighth in the standings, but a dramatic 1-0 victory over Brazil, combined with Venezuela’s slip elsewhere, saw them climb into the playoff position.

Ranked 76th in the world, Bolivia come into this fixture off the back of a 3-0 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago, a result that ended a six-game winless run and could provide a timely boost.

However, their struggles away from home remain a concern, with four consecutive defeats on foreign soil highlighting an area that must improve.

Victory in this playoff pathway would see Bolivia drawn into a challenging group alongside France, Senegal and Norway, adding further incentive ahead of Thursday’s clash.

© Iconsport / Aflo / Icon Sport

Suriname, meanwhile, arrive with ambitions of their own, as they aim to qualify for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

Natio finished second in Group A of CONCACAF qualifying, picking up two wins and three draws from six matches, demonstrating resilience throughout the campaign.

Now under the guidance of Henk ten Cate, who replaced Stanley Menzo after the qualifiers, Suriname will be hoping to navigate past Bolivia and Iraq to secure a historic qualification.

Defensive organisation has been a key strength for Suriname, as they conceded just six goals in matches against Panama, Guatemala and El Salvador.

However, their momentum suffered a setback in their most recent outing, a 3-1 defeat to Guatemala that ended a six-game unbeaten run and cost them top spot in the group.

Ranked 123rd in the world, Suriname know that just two more victories would secure their place at the World Cup, making this encounter a pivotal step in their journey.

Thursday’s clash will also mark the first-ever meeting between Bolivia and Suriname, adding an element of unpredictability to what is already a high-stakes fixture.

Bolivia International World Cup Qualifying form:

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Bolivia form (all competitions):

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Suriname International World Cup Qualifying form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / ANP / Icon Sport

Bolivia will look to attacking midfielder Miguel Terceros for inspiration, after he finished as the second-highest scorer in South American qualifying with seven goals.

Only Lionel Messi and Luis Diaz scored more during the campaign, underlining Terceros’s importance to La Verde’s attacking threat.

The forward, who developed through the ranks at Santos before a loan spell at America Mineiro, also scored the decisive goal against Brazil that secured Bolivia’s playoff spot.

Carlos Lampe is expected to start in goal, while Enzo Monteiro leads the line, supported by Fernando Nava in attack.

In midfield, Moises Villarroel, Hector Cuellar and Roberto Fernandez are all expected to feature.

Suriname, meanwhile, boast several attacking options, with Richonell Margaret emerging as their top scorer during qualifying with three goals.

He is likely to be supported by experienced midfielder Tjaronn Chery and pacey winger Sheraldo Becker in the forward areas.

At the back, Stefano Denswil will be key to maintaining defensive solidity against Bolivia’s attacking threats.

Head coach Henk ten Cate has also included new faces in his squad, with Joel Piroe and Melayro Bogarde among the first-time call-ups.

Goalkeepers Warner Hahn and Etienne Vaessen are both available, while Djavan Anderson and Ridgeciano Haps provide options in defence.



Bolivia possible starting lineup:

Lampe; Torrez, Haquin, Gomez, Fernandez; Villarroel, Cuellar; Abrego, Matheus, Nava; Monteiro

Suriname possible starting lineup:

Hahn; Pinas, Malone, Abena, Haps; Paal, Jubitana, Pherai, Chery; Vlijter, Becker

We say: Bolivia 2-1 Suriname

Suriname’s defensive discipline and attacking pace make them a dangerous opponent, but Bolivia’s experience in high-pressure South American qualifiers could prove decisive. With greater individual quality in the final third, La Verde are tipped to edge a closely contested encounter and move one step closer to World Cup qualification.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.