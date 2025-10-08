Preview: Bolivia vs Jordan - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's International Friendlies clash between Bolivia and Jordan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two sides that have enjoyed success in their World Cup qualifying campaigns are set to clash when Bolivia face Jordan at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu in Turkey on Friday.

La Verde are looking for a third win in four matches, while the Chivalrous Ones will be hoping to make it back-to-back victories this week.

Match preview

Oscar Villegas's Bolivia may not have outright qualified for the 2026 World Cup via the CONMEBOL process, but they secured a spot in the inter-confederation playoffs.

On September 10, La Verde took all three points in a historic 1-0 win over South American giants Brazil, courtesy of a penalty in first-half stoppage time from Miguel Terceros (Miguelito).

The clash marked Carlo Ancelotti's first defeat in the Selecao dugout, and led the manager, as well as Brazil's Football Federation president Samir Xaud, to speak out against what they felt was unfair treatment, as the latter remarked that the Canarinho "played against the referees, the police and the ball boys."

In any case, victory for Bolivia saw them finish seventh in the CONMEBOL table with 20 points, after Venezuela - who ended qualifying eighth with 18 points - were beaten 6-3 by Colombia in the final matchweek.

As a result, Villegas's side became the second nation after New Caledonia to reach the inter-confederation playoffs, which are set to take place in March 2026, and the boss will be keen to build some momentum ahead of their final push with another triumph this week.

That being said, earning successive wins seems improbable considering that La Verde have lost five, drawn two and won just two of their last nine games overall, and they most recently sealed back-to-back victories exactly one year to the day of Friday's clash - October 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, Jamal Sellami's Jordan are likely still in a celebratory mood, even four months on from the confirmation of their place in the 2026 World Cup - the nation's first-ever appearance in the finals.

The Chivalrous Ones thrashed Oman 3-0 back on June 5 to qualify with a game to spare, and Ali Olwan's hat-trick that day meant that Iraq were unable to catch the AFC group B runners-up despite their 1-0 win in their last third round match.

Sellami's men are aiming to use friendlies to build towards next summer's tournament, and they have made a strong start to their preparatory fixtures.

On September 9, Jordan followed up a 0-0 draw with Russia by beating the Dominican Republic 3-0, and Olwan was once again in on the goals as he opened the scoring.

However, it would be fair to say that Los Quisqueyanos are not representative of the level of opposition that the Chivalrous Ones are likely to face in the World Cup, and it remains to be seen whether they can repeat the result on Friday as they have not earned consecutive wins since June 2024.

Team News

Bolivia are likely to select a similar XI to the one that beat Brazil last month, but without centre-back Efrain Morales in the squad for this set of internationals, expect to see Diego Arroyo partner Luis Haquin at the heart of the backline.

Just ahead of them, Robson Matheus should start in midfield alongside Ervin Vaca and Gabriel Villamil, while Miguel Terceros and 18-year-old Moises Paniagua support Enzo Monteiro up top.

As for Jordan, they could name a lineup resembling the one that beat the Dominican Republic 3-0 in September, featuring a front three of Moussa Al Tamari, Ali Olwan and Yazan Al-Naimat.

In the centre of the park, Ibrahim Sadeh could continue next to Nizar Al-Rashdan, while the duo are flanked by wing-backs Adham Al Quiraishi and Mohannad Abu Taha.

Bolivia possible starting lineup:

Lampe; Medina, Haquin, Arroyo, Fernandez; Matheus, Vaca, Villamil; Miguelito, Monteiro, Paniagua

Jordan possible starting lineup:

Abulaila; Rosan, Abualnadi, Al-Arab; Quraishi, Sadeh, Al-Rashdan, Taha; Al-Taamari, Olwan, Al-Naimat

We say: Bolivia 1-2 Jordan

Bolivia earned an important three points against Brazil in September, but having lost five of their last nine games, they could revert to another defeat this week.

Jordan qualified for the World Cup with a match to spare, and having avoided losing in three of their four most recent clashes - and keeping three clean sheets in the process - they will feel confident of securing another positive result on Friday.

