Saturday's World Cup warm-up predictions and previews including USA vs Germany, and England vs New Zealand

By Freddie Cotton | 05 Jun 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 05 Jun 2026 18:00

Today's international friendly predictions feature some standout matches including the likes of World Cup hosts USA vs Germany, Thomas Tuchel's England vs New Zealand, and a Neymar-less Brazil vs Egypt.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Haiti’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup will conclude on Saturday when they face Peru at Nu Stadium in Florida.

The two nations meet for the first time since June 2016 when Peru legend Paolo Guerrero scored the only goal in a slender 1-0 victory at the Copa America group stage.

We say: Haiti 2-0 Peru

Peru are in a period of transition as a footballing nation and must pose a greater threat in the final third if they wish to compete at a higher level. Whether they can break down a spirited Haiti outfit, who have kept four clean sheets in their last seven games, remains to be seen, though.

Keen to deliver another positive performance in their final friendly before the World Cup, Haiti should field a strong lineup that will have enough quality to overcome a fairly inexperienced Peru side.

> Click here to read our full preview for Haiti vs. Peru, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Belgium and Tunisia conclude their pre-World Cup schedule with an international friendly on Saturday.

This is the first meeting between the two nations since Belgium recorded a 5-2 victory at the 2018 World Cup.

We say: Belgium 3-1 Tunisia

Although Tunisia will back themselves to push a Belgium side that have been indifferent in defence, we cannot ignore the attacking threat of the home side. In an entertaining encounter, we feel that the Red Devils will come through with a convincing win to extend their unbeaten run into a second year.

> Click here to read our full preview for Belgium vs. Tunisia, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

As World Cup 2026 approaches, Portugal will step up their preparations on Saturday, when they welcome Chile to Estadio Nacional for a friendly.

The Selecao das Quinas are looking to make it back-to-back wins this weekend, while La Roja are hoping to avoid consecutive defeats.

We say: Portugal 3-1 Chile

Portugal will be hoping to lay a strong foundation ahead of their World Cup opener on June 17, and it would be a surprise to see anything other than a victory for the hosts.

That being said, Chile have also enjoyed a strong run of late - even if they lost last time out - and they could be on the scoresheet if they can make the most of their moments.

> Click here to read our full preview for Portugal vs. Chile, including team news and possible lineups

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Mauricio Pochettino meets Julian Nagelsmann on Saturday as 2026 World Cup co-hosts USA lock horns with four-time world champions Germany in a friendly at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The two nations do battle for the first time since October 2023 when Die Mannschaft came from behind to win a friendly 3-1 in Connecticut.

We say: USA 1-2 Germany

An end-to-end, high-intensity contest could be in store between these two in-form nations, though Germany enter the weekend as distinct favourites.

USA have the tools to breach Germany’s backline, but Nagelsmann’s men possess greater overall strength and we are backing them to prevail in this World Cup dress rehearsal.

> Click here to read our full preview for USA vs. Germany, including team news and possible lineups

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Panama and Bosnia- Herzegovina will clash at Energizer Park on Saturday in their final warm-up match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Los Canaleros have been drawn in Group L of the summer tournament, while the Dragons will compete in Group B.

We say: Panama 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Both teams have demonstrated their qualities in recent matches, and with both eager to avoid defeat ahead of the World Cup, a hard-fought and cagey affair is expected.

For that reason, we anticipate Panama and Bosnia-Herzegovina's meeting to end all square.

> Click here to read our full preview for Panama vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Naushad

Qatar round off their 2026 World Cup preparations with a friendly against El Salvador at the neutral BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

This will be only the third meeting between the two nations, with the Maroon One having prevailed on both previous occasions, including a narrow 1-0 win in a non-competitive fixture on July 4, 2021 and a 3-2 victory in the Gold Cup quarter-finals three weeks later.

We say: Qatar 1-0 El Salvador

Qatar will aim to enter into the World Cup on a positive note and can take confidence from having won both previous meetings between the two nations, while they also hold a significant advantage in the FIFA World Rankings.

However, goals may be at a premium in a contest featuring two sides that have struggled for attacking fluency in recent months, and a single strike could prove enough to secure victory for Lopetegui's men.

> Click here to read our full preview for Qatar vs. El Salvador, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Scotland round off their 2026 World Cup preparations when they face Bolivia at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.

While the Tartan Army are currently ranked 43rd in the world by FIFA, La Verde are positioned 34 places below them in 77th spot.

We say: Bolivia 0-2 Scotland

Scotland will be regarded as favourites to beat a depleted Bolivia outfit missing a number of first-team players. Given the disparity in quality, Clarke is expected to balance squad rotation with tactical fine-tuning, but the Tartan Army should still possess far too much firepower, leading us to predict a routine victory to wrap up their World Cup preparations on a positive note.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bolivia vs. Scotland, including team news and possible lineups

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England's penultimate warm-up test for the 2026 World Cup takes place on Saturday evening, when the Three Lions butt heads with New Zealand in an international friendly at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Thomas Tuchel's side have another exhibition contest with Costa Rica on the horizon, but this midweek match represents the All Whites' final chance to build momentum before their Mundial campaign commences.

We say: England 4-0 New Zealand

What happened in March should have no bearing on what happens in June and July for England, who now have most of the first-choice attacking gang back together again.

Similarly, New Zealand's goal-laden World Cup qualifying displays have counted for little against non-OFC opponents, so a dominant victory for Tuchel's side is surely on the cards.

> Click here to read our full preview for England vs. New Zealand, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

Turkey's final friendly before the start of the 2026 World Cup will take place on Saturday against Venezuela in the USA's Chase Stadium.

Preparations for this summer's tournament are already well under way in the Turkish camp, and a clash against Venezuela in the US could be the perfect way to acclimatise.

We say: Venezuela 0-2 Turkey

Turkey will be expected to win on Saturday, especially as they have been defensively resilient in recent matches.

They have also managed to regularly threaten in the final third, and Venezuela could struggle to deal with their opponents' firepower.

> Click here to read our full preview for Venezuela vs. Turkey, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Five-time World Cup champions Brazil conclude their preparations for this summer’s tournament with a warm-up fixture against Egypt at Huntington Bank Field in Ohio on Saturday.

The South American giants prevailed in their last meeting with their African counterparts in November 2011, winning a friendly 2-0 courtesy of two goals from Jonas.

We say: Brazil 3-1 Egypt

The fact that Brazil have conceded in six of their last eight international matches should provide Egypt with confidence in breaching their backline on Saturday, especially if star attackers Salah and Marmoush are heavily involved.

However, Brazil have a plethora of attacking players of their own and Ancelotti has recently implemented a high-scoring, fluid system that should have few problems outscoring the Pharaohs in Ohio.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brazil vs. Egypt, including team news and possible lineups