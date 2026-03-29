Preview: Haiti vs Iceland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 29 Mar 2026 15:30 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 15:42

Both still searching for their first victory of 2026, Haiti and Iceland meet in an international friendly at BMO Field on Tuesday evening.

Haiti are preparing for their second World Cup finals appearance later this year, while Iceland look to halt their ongoing slump in form ahead of the UEFA Nations League's return in September.

Match preview

Trailing Honduras on goal difference heading into the final matchday of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, Haiti appeared set to miss out on an automatic place and would have settled for a spot in the intercontinental play-offs.

However, Sebastien Migne's men experienced one of their best 90-minute spells in history as they claimed a 2-0 win over Nicaragua, while Honduras were held to a 0-0 draw by Costa Rica, effectively handing Haiti first place and a place in the 2026 edition of football's biggest event.

Les Grenadiers are set to face Scotland, Morocco, and Brazil—two of whom are currently ranked in the FIFA top 10—underlining the scale of the challenge awaiting them.

As a result, Haiti will be eager to prepare thoroughly for their return to the global stage after a 52-year absence, hoping to avoid a repeat of their 1974 group-stage exit, which saw them lose all three matches by a combined score of 14-2.

A 1-0 defeat to Tunisia last time out ended a two-match winning run for Haiti, who now aim to avoid back-to-back defeats for the first time since June, when they lost to Curacao and Saudi Arabia.

© Imago

After suffering a 4-0 defeat to Mexico in their first outing of 2026, Iceland looked set to claim victory over Canada in their sophomore match on Saturday, leading 2-0 at half time before a pair of second-half penalties from Jonathan David forced a share of the spoils.

That result extended Strakarnir okkar's winless run to three matches, and they have now managed just one victory in their last seven outings across all competitions (L4, D2) dating back to September.

During that period, Iceland have kept just one clean sheet and conceded 17 goals, leaving no doubt about where their biggest area for improvement lies going forward.

Since succeeding the late Age Hareide, Arnar Gunnlaugsson has made an underwhelming start to life at the helm, with just three wins from 12 matches—second only to Erik Hamren's record of two wins for the worst start to a manager's tenure after a dozen outings in the nation's history.

While the 53-year-old's position is not under immediate threat, a change in fortunes is needed. Iceland's record against North American teams offers little encouragement, having lost five of their last 10 encounters over the past decade, though Mexico alone account for four of those defeats.

Haiti International Friendlies form:

L

L

W

L

W

L

Haiti form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

W

L

Iceland International Friendlies form:

W

L

W

L

L

D

Iceland form (all competitions):

L

D

W

L

L

D

Team News

© Imago

Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques is suspended for Tuesday's match after being sent off in Haiti's narrow defeat to Tunisia.

Sunderland forward Wilson Isidor recently made his debut off the bench and is expected to be handed a starting role as part of several changes to the starting XI.

Although he was unable to add to his 33 international goals last time out, Frantzdy Pierrot now has 48 caps—just two short of becoming only the fifth active player to reach the half-century mark for his country.

Orri Oskarsson's brace against Canada took him to nine goals in 17 appearances for Iceland, and the 21-year-old continues to justify the decision to hand him the captaincy.

Having struggled for game time this season at Brentford, Hakon Valdimarsson has unsurprisingly lost his number-one spot to Elias Olafsson, who is now the preferred choice between the posts.

Haiti possible starting lineup:

A Pierre; Paugain, Ade, Delcroix, Experience; L Pierre, Bellegarde, Providence; Fortune, Deedson, Isidor

Iceland possible starting lineup:

Olafsson; Ellertsson, Magnusson, Ingason, Palsson; Haraldsson, Johannesson; Hlynsson, Willumsson, Thorsteinsson

We say: Haiti 1-2 Iceland

Given Iceland's all-or-nothing approach, it is little surprise that their last eight matches have produced a combined 32 goals, and we anticipate another high-scoring affair here.

That said, we are backing the Europeans to fend off their American counterparts and secure a narrow victory when all is said and done.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.