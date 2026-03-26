Preview: Haiti vs Tunisia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 26 Mar 2026 11:31

Haiti and Tunisia will face off in an international friendly on Sunday afternoon at BMO Field in Toronto, as both nations begin preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Caribbean side return to action following their historic qualification, while the Eagles of Carthage also look to build momentum under new leadership ahead of the global tournament.

Match preview

Haiti head into this fixture after more than four months without competitive action, using this window to fine-tune their squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Grenadiers secured their place at the tournament with a strong qualifying campaign, sealing top spot in their group with a 2-0 victory over Nicaragua.

That result confirmed Haiti’s return to the global stage for the first time since 1974, ending a 51-year wait and marking only their second appearance at the competition.

Drawn into a challenging group alongside Scotland, Brazil and Morocco, Haiti will be eager to use these friendlies to assess their readiness against quality opposition.

Sebastien Migne’s side will take on Tunisia before facing Iceland, with both matches set to be played at the newly expanded 45,000-capacity BMO Field.

Haiti’s recent form has been relatively solid, losing just one of their last six matches across all competitions, alongside three wins and two draws.

Their only defeat in that run came against Honduras, and they will now look to build cohesion and confidence as they prepare for the biggest stage.

Sunday’s clash will mark the first-ever meeting between Haiti and Tunisia, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the encounter.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Tunisia, meanwhile, also booked their place at the 2026 World Cup in impressive fashion, finishing top of their qualifying group without conceding a single goal.

The Eagles of Carthage secured qualification with a narrow 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea, completing an unbeaten campaign and confirming their seventh appearance at the tournament.

However, their momentum was halted at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they suffered a disappointing round-of-16 exit to Mali on penalties.

Despite taking a late lead and playing against 10-man opposition for much of the contest, Tunisia conceded deep into stoppage time before eventually losing in the shootout.

That setback led to a managerial change, with Sami Trabelsi departing and Sabri Lamouchi stepping in to take charge of the national team.

Lamouchi now begins his tenure with a series of friendlies aimed at reshaping the squad and implementing his tactical ideas ahead of the World Cup.

Tunisia’s recent form has been inconsistent, with just two wins from their last six matches, alongside three draws and one defeat.

Defensive concerns have also emerged, as the North Africans have failed to keep a clean sheet in four of those games.

Following this fixture, Tunisia will face Canada before taking on Austria and Belgium in June, as they continue their preparations for a group-stage campaign that will also include Japan and the Netherlands.

Haiti International Friendlies form:

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Tunisia International Friendlies form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / GSI

Haiti coach Migne has included several new faces in his squad, with Wilson Isidor receiving his first call-up after committing his international future to the Caribbean nation.

Delentz Pierre and Woodensky Pierre have also been invited and could make their debuts during this international window.

Veteran goalkeeper and captain Johnny Placide is expected to retain his place between the posts, bringing valuable experience to the squad with over 70 international caps.

Key attacking figure Duckens Nazon is included, while defenders Ricardo Ade, Duke Lacroix and Carlens Arcus are all expected to feature.

Tunisia will be without experienced midfielder and captain Ferjani Sassi, who has been left out of the squad.

The Eagles of Carthage are also entering a new era following the international retirement of Naim Sliti, who called time on his national team career earlier this month.

Several younger players have been introduced, including Rayan Elloumi and Khalil Ayari, the 21-year-old forward from Paris Saint-Germain.

With a new coach in charge, Tunisia could see a refreshed tactical setup as Lamouchi evaluates his options ahead of the World Cup.

Haiti possible starting lineup:

Placide; Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Lacroix; Louicius, Pierre; Casimir, Bellegarde, Providence; Pierrot

Tunisia possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Abdi, Ghram, Rekik, Valery; Skhiri, Gharbi, Slimane; Mastouri, Mejbri, Mahmoud

We say: Haiti 2-1 Tunisia

Haiti’s cohesion and momentum since qualification could give them the edge in this encounter, especially against a Tunisia side still adjusting to a new manager and tactical approach.

While the Eagles of Carthage possess quality going forward, the Grenadiers’ organisation and attacking sharpness may prove decisive in what should be a closely contested friendly.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.