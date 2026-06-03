World Cup 2026 Group C preview: Prediction, teams, rankings, key fixture, star players

By Darren Plant | 03 Jun 2026 12:16

Brazil will start their bid to win an record-extending sixth World Cup when they feature in Group C of the 2026 edition in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Controversially-declared Africa Cup of Nations champions Morocco, Scotland and minnows Haiti will also be battling for a spot in the 32-nation knockout stages.

Here, Sports Mole provides an in-depth preview for Group C of the 2026 World Cup, including predicted standings and every nation's key player.

World Cup 2026 Group C: Brazil

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Fifa ranking: 5

While the upcoming tournament will mark the 24-year anniversary since Brazil last won a World Cup, the South American nation arguably remain as the most high-profile team in the competition.

Brazil have only reached the quarter-finals in four of the last five editions, but this tournament taking place in North America - where they lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy in 1994 - can only help their cause.

Nevertheless, Brazil only finished in fifth place in the CONMEBOL qualifying table with just eight wins from 18 games, while they have suffered defeats to Japan and France since October.

On a more positive note, nine goals have been scored in their last two friendlies with Croatia and Panama, suggesting that they could be finding form at the right time.

© Imago

Brazil star player: Vinicius Junior

Despite the return of Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer Neymar (79 from 128 games), Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior remains the star player in this squad.

That is despite his modest return of nine strikes from 48 outings for his nation, but the 25-year-old is a serial winner at Real Madrid and someone who has a point to prove on the biggest stage.

The versatile attacker contributed 22 goals and 14 assists across all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

World Cup 2026 Group C: Morocco

© Imago / Xinhua

Fifa ranking: 11

Amid the controversy of being awarded the Africa Cup of Nations trophy due to Senegal's regulation breaches during the final, Morocco enter this tournament with an asterisk next to their name.

Nevertheless, this remains a nation that has incredibly not lost a senior international fixture in normal time since January 2024, while just three goals have been conceded in the 11 matches that they have played since the start of the Africa Cup of Nations in December.

While they have recently scored nine times versus Burundi and Madagascar, more attention should be paid to the 1-1 draw with Ecuador and 2-1 win over Paraguay back in March.

© Imago / Loulidiphoto

Morocco star player: Achraf Hakimi

Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi may argue that they are the star players of this Morocco squad, but Achraf Hakimi is arguably the best right-back in world football.

Hakimi, who has 95 caps for his country, has just helped Paris Saint-Germain to their second successive Champions League trophy, while he has racked up 28 goals and 44 assists from just 207 outings for the French giants.

While Morocco will need their attacking contingent to perform at the World Cup, Hakimi's all-round qualities and experience are invaluable to this group.

World Cup 2026 Group C: Scotland

© Imago / Action Plus

Fifa ranking: 36

Scotland have ended 28 years of pain and frustration to finally make another appearance at a World Cup, their 4-2 victory over Denmark in November arguably the most famous night that Hampden Park has ever seen.

Scott McTominay's wonder goal and Kenny McLean's halfway-line strike deep into added-on time was just reward for Steve Clarke and his squad, but this remains a team that has lost three of their last five matches.

As well as defeats to Greece, Japan and Ivory Coast, the Tartan Army's only other success came against Curacao.

© Imago / Focus Images

Scotland star player: Scott McTominay

Such was the quality and magnitude of McTominay's overhead kick against Denmark that it has been placed on new £20 notes in the country.

The 29-year-old Napoli star has achieved immortality in Scotland, but he is also the key player in this side with 14 goals from 69 games.

Not only is he a major goal threat, his versatility and leadership could be key as Scotland attempt to reach the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time at the ninth attempt.

World Cup 2026 Group C: Haiti

© Iconsport / PA Images

Fifa ranking: 84

For the first time since 1974, Haiti are gracing the biggest stage, and there will be optimism that they can cause one of the surprises of the tournament by reaching the last 32.

Haiti finished above Honduras and Costa Rica to win their CONCACAF group, winning their final two games in front of crowds no more than 1,500 people.

Since then, they have played three games in the United States. Although they lost 1-0 to Tunisia in March, they notably thrashed New Zealand by a 4-0 scoreline on June 2.

Haiti star player: Duckens Nazon

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Wilson Isidor - of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland respectively - bring Premier League experience to this squad, but the exploits of Duckens Nazon cannot be ignored.

Since the start of 2024, the centre-forward - formerly of Wolves, Coventry City and Oldham Athletic - has netted 16 goals in 24 international appearances, while he was also a hit with Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia earlier in his career.

Now at the age of 32, Nazon - with 44 goals from 81 caps - has the chance to make an impact at a major tournament,, although he will hope that six games without a goal for Haiti do not count against him.

World Cup 2026 Group C key fixture: Scotland vs. Haiti

On the assumption that Brazil will win the group and Morocco do enough against Scotland and Haiti to qualify for the last 32, it could come down to Scotland and Haiti to determine who seals third spot and a potential place in the knockout phase.

These two nations meet in Foxborough on matchday one. It has got the feel of a game that both teams will focus on not losing rather than pushing hard to win.

However, failure to prevail at the Gillette Stadium would realistically mean that they need to defeat Brazil or Morocco to qualify, subsequently meaning that this game is packed with risk for both teams.

You can find a full list of World Cup 2026 fixtures here, as well as a list of the best World Cup betting sites to use throughout the tournament.

World Cup 2026 Group C prediction

The result of Brazil and Morocco - on matchday one and played prior to Haiti against Scotland - could set the tone for the remainder of the group.

If Brazil win, there will be the perception that the other trio are scrapping for second, but Morocco are far superior to Haiti and Scotland and should qualify regardless of how they fare in their group opener.

This has the potential to be one of the more straightforward groups of the tournament, even though Scotland will argue that they have the qualities to accumulate four points from their opening two games and leave top spot in doubt ahead of a final-match showdown against Brazil.

Fancy casting your own predictions for the World Cup? Check out our interactive World Cup bracket tool here.