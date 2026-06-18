Brazil vs. Haiti: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup contest

By Matt Law | 18 Jun 2026 09:20 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 09:22

Brazil and Haiti will lock horns at the 2026 World Cup on Friday night.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently third in Group C, boasting one point from one match, while Haiti are at the bottom of the table, having lost their opening game of the tournament to Scotland.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Brazil and Haiti ahead of their contest at Lincoln Financial Field.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 3

Brazil wins: 3

Draws: 0

Haiti wins: 0

Brazil and Haiti have locked horns on three previous occasions, and it would be fair to say that the former have had the upper hand, having won all three games, scoring 17 times in the process and conceding only once.

The first two games between the two countries were friendlies, with Brazil winning 4-0 in April 1974 and then 6-0 in August 2004.

The only competitive meeting between Brazil and Haiti came in the group stage of the 2016 Copa America, and it ended in a thumping 7-1 win for the five-time world champions.

Philippe Coutinho struck a hat-trick in the success last time out, while Renato Augusto, Gabriel Barbosa and Lucas Lima were also on the scoresheet.

Previous meetings

Jun 09, 2016: Brazil 7-1 Haiti (Copa America)

Aug 18, 2004: Haiti 0-6 Brazil (international friendly)

Apr 21, 1974: Brazil 4-0 Haiti (international friendly)

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