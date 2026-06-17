Brazil vs Haiti: Predicted XI for five-time World Cup winners as Carlo Ancelotti plans changes

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 16:38 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 16:41

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to make changes to his starting side for Friday's 2026 World Cup fixture against Haiti.

Ancelotti is believed to have been unhappy with the level of performance against Morocco last time out, with a number of players finding it difficult to make their mark.

There could be two changes at the back on Friday, with Danilo and Alex Sancho potentially being introduced into the team for Ibanez and Douglas Santos.

In midfield, Casemiro struggled against Morocco, which could lead to Fabinho being introduced.

Luiz Henrique and Matheus Cunha, meanwhile, are pushing to be introduced in the final third of the field, potentially replacing Lucas Paqueta and Igor Thiago.

There have been suggestions that Bremer could be introduced at the back, but Marquinhos is expected to keep his spot alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Endrick and Rayan will also be hoping to be given opportunities to impress at some stage of the contest, as Brazil look to record their first win of the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Fabinho, Guimaraes; Henrique, Raphinha, Vinicius; Cunha

> Click here to see how Haiti could line up against Brazil