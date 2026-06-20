England injury suspension list and return dates for Ghana World Cup clash: Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka latest

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jun 2026 15:13

England can seal their World Cup 2026 knockout spot with a game to spare when they take on Ghana in Tuesday's Group L fixture in Foxborough.

The Three Lions survived two scares to defeat Croatia 4-2 in their opening fixture, courtesy of a Harry Kane brace, a Jude Bellingham strike and a Marcus Rashford effort.

However, the latter is now one of a handful of injury concerns for Thomas Tuchel to take into account for next week's match, in which a win will guarantee England's place in the last 32.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of England's latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of their clash with Ghana, who edged out Panama 1-0 in their opening game.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: June 23 (vs. Ghana)

Declan Rice battled back from a back injury to start against Croatia, but the Arsenal man was then taken off in the second half due to hamstring tightness.

Rice is currently being assessed by England medical staff, but he is expected to be given the all-clear for next week's match.

© Iconsport / diebilderwelt

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: June 23 (vs. Ghana)

Bukayo Saka was fit enough for a substitute cameo against Croatia as he manages an Achilles issue, and while he is expected to be in the squad next week, Tuchel has suggested that he will not start.

Marcus Rashford

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: June 23 (vs. Ghana)

Saka set up fellow substitute Rashford against Croatia, but the Manchester United man is now understood to be nursing hamstring discomfort and could also be spared on Tuesday.

England's suspension list

England have no players suspended for this match.