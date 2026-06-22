Harry Kane's incredible form should see him considered for Ballon d'Or - even if England fall short at 2026 World Cup

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jun 2026 21:15 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 21:15

Ahead of England's 2026 World Cup clash with Ghana, Sports Mole's Senior Reporter Oliver Thomas discusses Harry Kane's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: "A goal machine"

England vs. Ghana World Cup 2026 Match Preview

He has to be in the conversation, even if he doesn't win the World Cup.

Sixty-one goals at club level is quite remarkable, and he won the Bundesliga title with Bayern in such impressive fashion that some have debated whether this Bayern side is one of the best in Bundesliga history.

Kane is the focal point of that team. On top of that, they won the German Cup, German Super Cup, and reached the Champions League semi-finals, so it was a very successful season for Bayern and for Kane.

He has been banging in the goals for England too, with eight goals in World Cup qualifying to be England's top scorer. Twelve goals in his last 12 international matches since the start of the 2025-26 season, including that brace against Croatia.

He is a goal machine and has had so much success in the last 12 months. He should be in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or, and the further England go at the World Cup, the greater his chances.

Of the last four Ballon d'Or winners in a World Cup year, only one has actually won the World Cup. Lionel Messi won it in 2023 after winning the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.

Before that, Luka Modric in 2018 was a runner-up with Croatia. Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal in 2014 won it despite Portugal being knocked out in the group stage.

In 2010, Messi won his second Ballon d'Or, with Argentina only reaching the quarter-finals. Winning the World Cup does not guarantee winning the Ballon d'Or, which gives someone like Kane hope even if England don't win it.

Kane has proven he is one of the best strikers in world football and is probably in the best form of his career at 32.

He is so integral to this England side, and it would be great to see him as captain following in the footsteps of Bobby Moore and lifting that World Cup trophy. Hopefully he can win it.