England vs. Ghana live commentary: World Cup 2026 score, team news, updates

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jun 2026 20:00

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Ghana at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough!

Having both won their opening games against Croatia and Panama respectively, the Three Lions and Black Stars come into Tuesday night's game knowing that victory will confirm their spot in the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

Make sure you stay up to date with our live blog below!

England vs. Ghana: What's the story?

First meets second in Foxborough this evening, as England sit marginally above their African counterparts on goal difference, thanks to their two-goal success over Croatia on matchday one.

Thomas Tuchel's men survived a handful of first-half scares against the 2018 runners-up, but a record-equalling brace from Harry Kane, a fine strike from Jude Bellingham and a clincher from Bukayo Saka proved decisive.

England's 4-2 triumph last week also represented their first World Cup win against a top-15-ranked nation since overcoming Argentina in 2002, having previously gone without a victory in nine while losing each of their previous six such fixtures.

Meanwhile, Ghana left it incredibly late to overcome Panama in their maiden 2026 battle, as 20-year-old midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi struck the solitary goal of the game with 95 minutes on the board.

However, the Black Stars have only ever won back-to-back World Cup matches once in their history - back in 2006 - and they have never done so with successive clean sheets.

The Group L meeting represents just the second head-to-head between England and Ghana in men's football, following a 1-1 friendly draw at Wembley in 2011, when Andy Carroll and Asamoah Gyan were on target.

England have never been beaten by an African team in a World Cup match, though, winning five and drawing three of their previous such contests, most recently sinking Senegal 3-0 in the 2022 last 16.