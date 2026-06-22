Tuesday's World Cup predictions and previews including England vs. Ghana

By Matt Law | 23 Jun 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes England's clash with Ghana, and a contest between Portugal and Uzbekistan.

© Iconsport / Tom Weller / dpa

Following Wednesday's disappointing draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Portugal will face Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium on Tuesday, hoping to truly get their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign underway.

Currently third in Group K after matchday one, the Selecao das Quinas will be eager to justify their status as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, while the White Wolves will hope that their maiden World Cup campaign does not end in consecutive defeats, which would confirm their elimination.

We say: Portugal 3-0 Uzbekistan

With such a talented squad at their disposal, Portugal should be capable of dictating play against almost any team in the tournament and will be eager to improve on the solitary shot on target they managed against DR Congo.

It may not be as straightforward as many expect, and there have already been enough warning signs at this World Cup, but Ronaldo and company should still have enough quality to get the job done and change the narrative surrounding their campaign.

> Click here to read our full preview for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Having passed their first test on the road to global glory, England can confirm a World Cup 2026 knockout place with a game to spare when they battle Ghana in Tuesday's Group L showdown at the Gillette Stadium.

The Three Lions survived a couple of scares in an opening 4-2 win over Croatia, while the Black Stars can also guarantee a top-two finish this week thanks to their 1-0 success over Panama.

We say: England 2-0 Ghana

Ghana struggled for a cutting edge for 94 minutes of their battle with Panama, so Queiroz's men are not best-placed to take advantage of any England rearguard vulnerabilities.

The Black Stars also put in their fair share of dodgy defensive displays before the World Cup began, so England have our full backing to stroll into the next stage.

> Click here to read our full preview for England vs. Ghana, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Croatia can cement a top-three finish in Group L by winning their World Cup 2026 clash with Panama at Toronto Stadium on Wednesday.

Having suffered a 4-2 defeat to England on June 17, the Croatians are fourth with zero points, though Panama are only above them due to goal difference having lost 1-0 to Ghana on June 18.

We say: Panama 1-3 Croatia

Panama might prove to be more difficult to break down than some expect, but it is hard to go against the experience of the Croatians in this clash.

While Croatia may have to be patient on Wednesday, they should have enough to eventually find a breakthrough, which would likely open up the game in the closing stages.

> Click here to read our full preview for Panama vs. Croatia, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Jorge Reyes / IMAGO / ImagenShop

About a week after claiming their first-ever World Cup point, Congo DR return to action against early Group K leaders Colombia at Estadio Guadalajara on Tuesday.

Yoane Wissa scored for the Leopards to peg back Portugal, while the South American side eventually saw off Uzbekistan 3-1 to secure maximum points in their tournament opener.

We say: Colombia 1-1 Congo DR

Colombia were given a significantly higher chance of progressing in our World Cup betting guide, but the DRC have already shown that they are no pushovers.

While the Tricolour head into Tuesday night's fixture having scored two goals or more in their past three matches, securing a pair of 3-1 wins, the Leopards are an incredibly hard side to beat.

As such, another draw could play out at Estadio Guadalajara, with the Leopards heading into their final group fixture against Uzbekistan with qualification likely to be in their hands.

> Click here to read our full preview for Colombia vs. Congo DR, including team news and possible lineups