World Cup Gameweek 2
Portugal
Jun 23, 2026 6.00pm
Houston Stadium
Uzbekistan

Team News: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Portugal vs. Uzbekistan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Zuma

Portugal will be aiming to secure their first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they take on tournament debutants Uzbekistan in Group K on Tuesday in Houston, having been held to a 1-1 draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening match.

With a potentially decisive clash against Colombia still to come, the Selecao das Quinas will view this encounter as a must-win opportunity to strengthen their qualification hopes. 

Victory would not only put Portugal in a strong position ahead of their final group game but could also end Uzbekistan's chances of progressing following their opening day defeat to Colombia, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

PORTUGAL VS. UZBEKISTAN

PORTUGAL

Out: None

Doubtful: Ruben Dias (Fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Costa; Cancelo, Araujo, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Silva, Neto, Ronaldo

UZBEKISTAN

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullayev, Urunov, Shomurodov

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