Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: Cristiano Ronaldo simply has to score in Group K contest to quieten the noise

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 17:39 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 17:41

Cristiano Ronaldo has now gone 10 successive matches at a major tournament without scoring for Portugal, with 11 of his 33 shots during that period going on target, but the 41-year-old has been unable to find the back of the net.

Against Congo DR last time out, it proved to be just the second time ever that Ronaldo had failed to register a shot on target in a World Cup match in which he played 90 minutes.

Ronaldo's performance in the goalless draw with Congo DR drew huge criticism, with many calling for Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez to drop him for the team's second Group K fixture at the 2026 World Cup against Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

In reality, though, that is unlikely to happen.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: Ronaldo expected to keep spot for vital 2026 World Cup fixture

Ronaldo is again in line to start against Uzbekistan, and there is major, major pressure on the goal machine - all eyes will be on the number seven to see whether his goal drought will end.

If it proves to be another difficult match for Ronaldo, and potentially Portugal, then the pressure will increase on Martinez to drop him for the final fixture against Colombia.

Portugal are currently third in Group K, and there are no certainties when it comes to their spot in the next round, especially if they were to lose against Uzbekistan.

The recent criticism of Ronaldo has been completely over the top - this is the greatest goalscorer of all time in men's football, finding the back of the net on 973 occasions in all competitions.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Ronaldo struggled in Portugal's 2026 World Cup opener vs. Congo DR

There is every chance that Ronaldo will reach 1,000 goals before the end of his career, as he continues to find the back of the net at an impressive rate for Al-Nassr, but it is not going well in a Portugal shirt at the moment, with his performance against Congo DR difficult to ignore.

Ronaldo off the bench could be an incredible option for Portugal this summer, especially as he would be entering the pitch during a period when other players would be tiring.

However, Ronaldo is not a substitute - not now, not ever.

Portugal are still considered among the favourites for the World Cup, but we have been here before with Ronaldo. Four years ago in Qatar, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos took the decision to drop Ronaldo after the group games, but Martinez has shown no signs that he will follow suit.

© Iconsport / Tom Weller / dpa

Martinez will face difficult Ronaldo call if issues continue

This is Ronaldo's last World Cup, and it would be fitting if he could lift the trophy considering what the ex-Sporting Lisbon wonderkid has brought to the game.

Ronaldo had just 29 touches against Congo DR - a statistic that is difficult to ignore.

Some Portugal players were clearly looking for the number seven when other - and perhaps more suitable - options were on the table, and that is a real problem.

Portugal cannot let Ronaldo become a distraction, but there will be so many eyes on the former Manchester United forward against Uzbekistan, and Martinez needs his superstar to turn up.