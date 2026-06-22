Man United transfer news: Barcelona 'eye' Benjamin Sesko as Julian Alvarez plan B — Red Devils respond

By Axel Clody | 22 Jun 2026 12:12 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 12:33

Barcelona are exploring alternatives to Julian Alvarez as they search for a striker to replace Robert Lewandowski this summer, with Benjamin Sesko reportedly among their backup options — though Manchester United have already made their position clear.

The Spanish giants' top priority is to land Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, but the deal is proving difficult to complete. Atletico are demanding in excess of £85m and are reluctant to strengthen a direct La Liga rival, forcing Barcelona to identify contingency options at centre-forward.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos / Icon Sport

Barcelona eye Sesko as Alvarez pursuit stalls

According to Caught Offside, Sesko has been placed on Barcelona's shortlist as a potential fallback should their attempts to sign Alvarez ultimately break down.

The 23-year-old Slovenian joined Manchester United 12 months ago for £65m and made a promising start to life at Old Trafford, contributing 12 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions. He is widely regarded as a forward with considerable room for further development.

Manchester United's response to the reported interest was swift.

Carrick signals Sesko as untouchable at Old Trafford

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

The British outlet reports that Manchester United have declared Sesko untransferable this summer, with boss Michael Carrick viewing the former RB Leipzig man as a cornerstone of his long-term plans. The striker's contract runs until June 2030.

United are in the market for a new centre-forward, but one to complement rather than replace Sesko, following the permanent departure of Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli.

Victor Osimhen is understood to top Carrick's striker shortlist. Caught Offside also notes that Sesko himself is settled at Old Trafford, enjoys working under Carrick and has no intention of requesting a move this summer.

A transfer that Barcelona appear never to have actively pursued looks firmly off the table.