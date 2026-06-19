Manchester United transfer news: 'Dream target' placed on five-man striker shortlist

By Darren Plant | 19 Jun 2026 09:10

Manchester United allegedly view Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen as their 'dream target' for the summer transfer window.

On the back of a third-placed finish in the Premier League table, Red Devils boss Michael Carrick and the club's fanbase are anticipating further improvements during 2026-27.

Even with the departure of key midfielder Casemiro, expectations are rising at Old Trafford, and funds are available for a number of new signings to arrive.

With Joshua Zirkzee in line to leave Man United this summer, Benjamin Sesko will require fresh competition as the club's number nine.

As per CaughtOffside, Man United are contemplating whether there is a way to secure the signature of Osimhen.

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Why may Man United struggle to sign Osimhen?

The report alleges that Galatasaray's expect high valuation would prove to be a major stumbling block for the Nigeria international.

After an initial season-long loan, Galatasaray paid a Turkish record €75m (£65.06m) to sign Osimhen from Napoli.

Osimhen has contributed 54 goals and 13 assists from 69 appearances in Super Lig, Champions League and Europa League across a two-year period.

While there is scope for a team to pay in excess of what Galatasaray paid for the 27-year-old, they would also have to take into account his wage demands.

Instead, the report adds that Osimhen is viewed as 'the most difficult' to sign of a five-player shortlist.

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Which four strikers are Man United Osimhen alternatives?

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi are also said to be under consideration.

Mateta has one year left on his contract at Selhurst Park and Vlahovic is departing Juventus on a free transfer. However, Kroupi are expected to demand in excess of £80m for Kroupi should offers be made.

As per talkSPORT, veteran Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski may also be viewed as a target, depending on whether he decides to move to MLS.