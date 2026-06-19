Spain vs. Saudi Arabia: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 07:46

Spain will be looking to record their first victory of the 2026 World Cup when they continue their Group H challenge against Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Both Spain and Saudi Arabia drew their opening match of the competition, with the former held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde, while the latter played out a 1-1 with Uruguay.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Spain and Saudi Arabia ahead of this weekend's clash.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 3

Spain wins: 3

Draws: 0

Saudi Arabia wins: 0

Spain and Saudi Arabia have locked horns on three previous occasions, and all three of their matches have been won by La Roja, including a clash at the 2006 World Cup.

La Roja recorded a 1-0 victory when the pair went to battle at the 2006 tournament, with Juanito scoring the only goal of the group-stage fixture.

The two teams have since met in friendlies, with Spain recording a 3-2 victory in May 2010 and then a 5-0 success in their last clash in September 2012.

Sunday's contest at the 2026 World Cup will represent just the second-ever competitive meeting between the two sides, and Saudi Arabia will be aiming for their first-ever win over Spain.

Previous meetings

Sept 07, 2012: Spain 5-0 Saudi Arabia (international friendly)

May 29, 2010: Spain 3-2 Saudi Arabia (international friendly)

Jun 23, 2006: Saudi Arabia 0-1 Spain (World Cup)