Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia player ratings: Lamine Yamal makes immediate impact as Mikel Oyarzabal stars

By Matthew Cooper | 21 Jun 2026 19:10

Spain picked up their first win at the 2026 World Cup by thumping Saudi Arabia 4-0 on Sunday.

Lamine Yamal gave Spain an early lead, before Mikel Oyarzabal bagged a brace and Hassan Al Tambakti scored an unfortunate own goal.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the clash between Spain and Saudi Arabia.

Spain player ratings vs. Saudi Arabia

Lamine Yamal scores Spain's first goal against Saudi Arabia after just 10 minutes!? pic.twitter.com/VJ8WvVmXRW — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 21, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Unai Simon - 6/10

DEFENDERS

Pedro Porro - 8/10

Impressed in his first start for Spain at a major tournament, creating the most chances in the match. Solid defensively and will be keen to nail down a starting spot for the rest of the tournament.

Pau Cubarsi - 7/10

Aymeric Laporte - 8/10

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Was Spain's best player in their opener against Curacao and produced another impressive performance against Saudi Arabia. Was denied a goal when his effort was saved by Mohammed Al-Owais and inadvertently deflected in by Hassan Al-Tambakti.

MIDFIELDERS

Rodri - 8/10

Dictated the game from midfield, having more touches than any other player on the pitch. Looked almost back to his best after an injury-hit season with Manchester City.

Pedri - 7/10

Dani Olmo - 7/10

ATTACKERS

Lamine Yamal - 9/10

Made an immediate impact in his first start of the tournament, having been limited to a cameo off the bench against Curacao due to injury. Took him just 10 minutes to put Spain ahead, underlining the teenager's importance to their chances of lifting the trophy.

Mikel Oyarzabal 9/10

Bounced back from a disappointing display against Curacao with an electric performance against Saudi Arabia. Assisted the opener and scored twice himself before being substituted at half time alongside Yamal, with the pair being rested ahead of the final group game.

Alex Baena - 7/10

SUBSTITUTES

Yeremy Pino - 6/10

Ferran Torres - 6/10

Mikel Merino - 6/10

Nico Williams - 6/10

Fabian Ruiz - N/A

Saudi Arabia player ratings vs. Spain

© Iconsport / Abaca

GOALKEEPER

Mohammed Al-Owais - 5/10

DEFENDERS

Saud Abdulhamid - 5/10

Abdulelah Al-Amri - 5/10

Ali Lajami - 6/10

Hassan Al-Tambakti 4/10

Was unfortunate to score the own goal that made it 4-0 and largely struggled against an impressive Spain attack. Was far from the only one to get outclassed.

Moteb Al-Harbi - 5/10

MIDFIELDERS

Musab Al-Juwayr - 5/10

Abdullah Al-Khaibari - 5/10

Nasser Al-Dawsari - 6/10

Salem Al-Dawsari - 6/10

The Saudi captain is their best player, but he struggled to make much of an impact despite his best efforts. Summed up the gulf in class between the two sides.

ATTACKER

Firas Al-Buraikan - 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Mohammed Kanno - 6/10

Fahad Al-Hamdan - 6/10

Alaa Al-Hajji - 6/10

Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat - 6/10

Khalid Al-Ghannam - N/A