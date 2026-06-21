Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia: Pre-World Cup fears linger as Lamine Yamal fires back at Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane after debut goal

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 21 Jun 2026 19:25

The biggest question surrounding Lamine Yamal heading into the 2026 World Cup was not whether he possessed the talent to thrive on football's grandest stage, but whether his body would allow him to do so.

Both scenarios collided in Spain's emphatic 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on matchday two of Group H, as the 18-year-old opened the scoring for La Roja before being withdrawn at half-time as a precautionary measure.

Yamal had arrived in North America carrying a hamstring injury sustained during the closing weeks of Barcelona's La Liga title-winning campaign, an issue that restricted him to a 19-minute cameo off the bench in Spain's underwhelming goalless draw with Cape Verde in their opener.

His absence from the starting lineup that day was sorely felt, and Luis de la Fuente's decision to hand the teenager his first World Cup start against Saudi Arabia represented a calculated gamble on a player who had admitted days earlier that completing 90 minutes remained out of the question.

Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia: What just happened?

De la Fuente made four changes to the side that started matchday one, with Yamal's inclusion from the off the most eye-catching adjustment.

The difference was immediate, as Spain burst out of the blocks with an intensity that had been conspicuously absent against Cape Verde.

La Roja established a three-goal cushion before the first water break, with Yamal breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute by steering Mikel Oyarzabal's low cross into the net from close range.

Oyarzabal then turned provider into finisher, bundling home from a Dani Olmo flick following a corner in the 21st minute before adding a third just 180 seconds later with a composed strike after another incisive passing move.

Spain continued to push for more throughout the remainder of the half, with Yamal forcing Mohammed Al Owais into a save, though the scoreline remained unchanged at the interval.

The teenager's planned withdrawal at half-time did nothing to blunt Spain's momentum, as Marc Cucurella's volley ricocheted off Al Owais and Hassan Altambakti to produce an own goal within four minutes of the restart, sealing a comprehensive 4-0 triumph.

Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia: The big talking point

Yamal entered this tournament nursing the hamstring problem that had curtailed his club season, with strict conditions placed around his involvement during the group stage.

De la Fuente had confirmed before the match that the forward would feature for approximately 45 minutes, describing it as a measured escalation from the brief substitute appearance against Cape Verde.

"It is very early, it is unnecessary," Yamal himself had told RTVE when asked about playing a full 90 minutes. "I have a process of adaptation. It is not the moment to play a full game, but I will play the minutes the boss wants."

Those 45 minutes proved more than sufficient, as the teenager delivered a goal and a relentless attacking performance that vindicated De la Fuente's decision to start him despite the inherent risk.

However, the very fact that Spain still felt the need for a management plan tells its own story, and legitimate questions remain over whether Yamal can sustain such output across a full match when the stakes intensify against Uruguay on matchday three or in the knockout rounds beyond.

On the other hand, his goal serves as a pointed reminder of what he can produce on the biggest occasion, arriving at a moment when fellow Ballon d'Or contenders had already laid down their markers earlier in the tournament.

Harry Kane struck twice in England's 4-2 victory over Croatia on matchday one, equalling Gary Lineker's all-time England record of 10 World Cup goals in the process.

Kylian Mbappe delivered a brace of his own in France's 3-1 defeat of Senegal, becoming his country's outright all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals while moving on to 14 World Cup strikes.

Yamal's response — a first World Cup goal, a dominant 45-minute display, and a reminder that he belongs in that conversation — could hardly have been more emphatic.

Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia: The bigger picture

Yamal has been performing at the highest level for the best part of three seasons, and the numbers confirm a trajectory that few players in the modern era can match.

The Barcelona winger finished eighth in the 2024 Ballon d'Or standings before climbing to runner-up in 2025, losing out to Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele following the French club's Champions League triumph.

A La Liga title and another season of extraordinary productivity with Barcelona have cemented Yamal as the bookmakers' favourite to claim the 2026 award, but the consensus among analysts is unambiguous: he needs an exceptional World Cup to seal the deal.

His goal against Saudi Arabia provides a compelling opening statement in that campaign.

However, a fully fit Yamal completes 90 minutes in a World Cup match, and until he does so, the lingering doubt over his physical condition will continue to shadow an otherwise irresistible candidacy.

Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia: The key stat

Yamal is no stranger to shattering age-related records, having operated at the summit of the professional game since the age of 16.

The Spaniard holds the distinction of being the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history, netting a stunning curling effort against France in the Euro 2024 semi-final at 16 years and 362 days old.

He also became the youngest player to feature in a major international final when he started the Euro 2024 showpiece against England, surpassing the benchmark previously held by Pele from the 1958 World Cup.

His strike against Saudi Arabia made him just the second teenager to score for Spain at a World Cup after Barcelona teammate Gavi, who achieved the feat against Costa Rica in 2022.

Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia: What happens next?

Spain's emphatic victory lifts them to four points in Group H with a goal difference of plus four, placing them in a commanding position heading into the final round of fixtures.

The result of later tonight's encounter between Uruguay and Cape Verde will shape the broader picture, but La Roja's comfortable margin of victory provides a crucial buffer should the group come down to tiebreakers.

De la Fuente's side face Uruguay on June 27 in their concluding group fixture, a contest that will offer a far sterner examination of their credentials than Saudi Arabia could provide.