Manchester City news: Chelsea to receive mammoth Enzo Maresca sum as 'agreement reached' for Pep Guardiola successor

By Darren Plant | 22 Jun 2026 15:38

Chelsea will reportedly receive €20m (£17.25m) when Enzo Maresca becomes Manchester City manager.

Since Pep Guardiola confirmed that he would be ending his decade-long spell at the Etihad Stadium one month ago, it has been known that Maresca would replace him.

However, finalising a deal has proven complicated due to the Italian having recently walked away from a five-year contract at Chelsea after just 18 months.

With reports having emerged in the weeks before Maresca's exit that he was a candidate to eventually succeed Guardiola, Chelsea have been aware that they could be forced to assess their legal position.

As such, discussions are believed to have occurred between the relevant parties for a number of weeks.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Man City closing in on Maresca after agreeing fee with Chelsea

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Man City have now reached an agreement with Chelsea over a compensation fee.

Man City are said to be ready to pay the aforementioned sum to leave them free to confirm Maresca's arrival.

Maresca is now due to travel to Manchester, where he will pen a three-year contract and be officially unveiled as Man City's new manager.

For Chelsea, it is reward for their perseverance having been left concerned over what information that Maresca could pass onto their Man City counterparts.

Issues over transfers, squad rotation and with the medical department are said to have all played a part in his departure from Stamford Bridge on New Year's Day.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Major financial boost for Chelsea

At a time when Chelsea need to facilitate sales to comply with the Premier League's financial regulations, recouping such a fee is a huge boost for BlueCo on that front.

From Man City's perspective, they will want to press ahead with their summer business, although Maresca will have played a part in discussions that have taken place on that front.