Chelsea transfer news: Rayo Vallecano defender being 'considered' as Marc Cucurella replacement

By Darren Plant | 28 Jun 2026 17:42

Chelsea are allegedly considering whether to make a formal approach for Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria.

Since the Blues sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, speculation has persisted over who may replace the Spain international.

Atalanta BC full-back Marco Palestra is reportedly on the brink of finalising a big-money transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Although the perception was that the Italian would become Chelsea's new left-back or left wing-back, it appears that is not set in stone.

According to Marca journalist Matteo Moretto, Chelsea are toying with the idea of signing Chavarria.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Who is Pep Chavarria?

As a 28-year-old who has never represented Spain at senior level, Chavarria is not someone who has found himself in the spotlight.

However, he has racked up 105 appearances in La Liga, contributed two goals and six assists from several positions down the left.

Most recently, Chavarria helped Rayo Vallecano reach the Conference League final before they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace, not missing a minute from the last 16 onwards.

With a contract until 2030, Chavarria is tied to Rayo Vallecano in the long term, but interest appears to be growing in his signature.

There is said to be 'initial contact' between Chelsea and Rayo Vallecano, while Bayer Leverkusen are also allegedly monitoring the situation.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Should Chelsea move for Chavarria?

With Chavarria having spent his entire career in Spain and rarely played European football, the majority of Chelsea fans will not have heard of him.

Nevertheless, the attitude may be to support Alonso with any signing that he wishes to make that may move Chelsea up the Premier League table.

Another report has claimed that Chavarria has a release clause in the region of £21m, a figure that Chelsea could deem to be acceptable.

That said, they may wish to find a buyer for Malo Gusto before committing to a vast sum of money on another full-back.