Netherlands vs. Morocco: Why the Virgil van Dijk-led Dutch defence could be their World Cup undoing

By Joshua Cole | 28 Jun 2026 17:32

Netherlands head into the knockout stages in good spirits after finishing top of Group F, collecting seven points from a possible nine and scoring 10 goals along the way.

Ronald Koeman's side recovered superbly from an opening 2-2 draw with Japan by thrashing Sweden 5-1, before comfortably dispatching Tunisia 3-1 to secure first place.

However, if there is one concern that continues to hang over Oranje before their last-32 meeting with Morocco, it is what happens at the other end of the pitch.

While the attack has clicked into gear, the defence has yet to produce the level of control expected from one of Europe's strongest nations.

Morocco have already shown during this tournament that they can punish even elite opponents after holding Brazil, and they carry belief after a semi-final appearance in the 2022 World Cup.

The Atlas Lions also entered the tournament one place above the Netherlands in the FIFA World Rankings, making this the highest-ranked matchup of the World Cup so far.

As a result, Koeman's side are unlikely to enjoy the same level of deference they experienced during the group stage, with Morocco more than capable of taking the game to them.

With a place in the last 16 at stake, the Dutch back line could face its biggest examination yet and Sports Mole looks at the reasons that defence could be their undoing.

Netherlands have not looked convincing defensively

© Imago

Seven points and top spot suggest everything has gone according to plan, but the defensive numbers tell a different story.

Netherlands have conceded four goals in their three group matches, an average of 1.33 goals per game - highest among the top eight ranked nations heading into the 2026 World Cup - and, perhaps more concerningly, they have yet to keep a clean sheet in the tournament.

Japan scored twice despite having just three shots on target, Sweden were able to get eight shots on target and created two big chances during the Dutch's 5-1 victory, while Tunisia also breached Koeman's defence, creating two big chances and four shots on target despite being comfortably the weakest side in the group.

For a team built around experienced defenders such as Virgil van Dijk and Denzel Dumfries, with top defenders like Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven also a part of the structure; numbers like 36 attempts and 15 shots on target conceded across three matches, are not particularly encouraging.

Koeman's side remain dominant in possession for long periods, but transitions have caused problems throughout the group stage.

At least one of their full-backs have often pushed very high up the pitch, leaving space for quick counter-attacks, while opponents have enjoyed success attacking the channels behind the defensive line.

Those moments may not have proved costly against Tunisia or Sweden, but knockout football rarely offers second chances.

Goals conceded by FIFA's top eight ranked nations in the 2026 World Cup group stage 1. Argentina - 1 goal conceded 2. Spain - Zero 3. France - 2 goals conceded 4. England - 2 goals conceded 5. Portugal - 1 goal conceded 6. Brazil - 1 goal conceded 7. Morocco - 3 goals conceded 8. Netherlands - 4 goals conceded

Morocco possess exactly the attacking weapons to expose them

© Iconsport / SUSA

If there is one side capable of exploiting defensive transitions, it is Morocco as they have proven over the last four years in world football.

The Atlas Lions finished second behind Brazil in Group C on goal difference alone after collecting seven points from their three matches, scoring six goals, while they conceded only three and remained unbeaten throughout the group stage.

Their results included a 1-1 draw with Brazil, a disciplined 1-0 victory over Scotland and an entertaining 4-2 win against Haiti.

What makes Morocco particularly dangerous is their speed once possession changes hands, as Achraf Hakimi remains one of the quickest attacking full-backs in international football, while Dutch-born midfielder Ismael Saibari, who has emerged as Morocco's leading attacking threat during this tournament, breaks defensive lines with his deep runs.

The Dutch defence has already struggled against runners attacking space, as Japan repeatedly found joy with direct movement behind the back four, and Sweden also created opportunities despite suffering a heavy defeat.

Morocco play a similar style but arguably with greater athleticism, while they are comfortable defending deep before breaking quickly, which is exactly the type of football that has occasionally unsettled Koeman's side.

Ismael Saibari 200 - Morroco's Saibari has logged the most sprints across the opening three games at the 2026 World Cup

Oranje must find better balance to avoid an early exit

© Imago

None of this means the Netherlands should suddenly be viewed as underdogs, as they possess enough attacking quality to hurt almost any defence left in the competition, as evident by the 10 goals scored in three matches.

The concern is whether they can continue relying on simply scoring more than their opponents, especially with knockout football often being decided by one mistake rather than five brilliant attacking moves.

Morocco have already shown they are comfortable in tight contests, conceding just three goals during the group stage while avoiding defeat against Brazil, one of the tournament favourites.

Koeman may therefore need a more measured approach than the expansive football that served the Dutch so well against Sweden, offering better protection in midfield, greater discipline from the full-backs and fewer turnovers in dangerous areas could prove just as important as what happens inside Morocco's penalty area.

Netherlands have looked every inch a team capable of reaching the latter stages of this World Cup, but unless they tighten up defensively, they risk seeing an exciting tournament come to an abrupt end.