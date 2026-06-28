Tottenham make Archie Gray 'transfer decision' as Roberto De Zerbi eyes three new midfielders

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Jun 2026 17:16

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a bold decision on highly-rated midfielder Archie Gray as Roberto De Zerbi looks to oversee a major squad overhaul this summer.

Gray joined Spurs from Leeds United in the summer of 2024 for a fee believed to be around £40m and has made just over 80 appearances for the club.

The 20-year-old is a versatile midfielder who has featured in multiple positions under different Tottenham managers, including at centre-back.

Tottenham make Archie Gray transfer decision

© Imago / Sportimage

According to a report from TeamTalk, Tottenham are not considering selling Gray, with his future simply not up for discussion.

Gray is viewed as an integral part of De Zerbi's long-term plans, and the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss has personally made it clear how highly he rates the 20-year-old.

The report adds that the former Leeds academy graduate has been reassured of his importance to the club and remains fully committed to his future in North London.

De Zerbi is reportedly impressed by Gray's versatility and believes the youngster can become one of the most influential players in his squad over the coming years.

Newcastle United, Everton and Nottingham Forest have all been credited with an interest in Gray in recent months, but Tottenham's stance remains unequivocal.

Tottenham transfer plans: Spurs want new midfielders

© Imago

Spurs are looking to revamp their midfield under De Zerbi and could yet bring in as many as three new midfielders before the transfer window closes.

The North London club are reportedly working on a deal for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is also said to be keen on the move.

The Magpies have reportedly rejected two offers for the Italy international and are unwilling to consider a sale unless they receive around £100m.

Spurs are also interested in West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, although they face strong competition from Manchester United.