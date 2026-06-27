Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils hold direct talks in 'last few hours' to sign Tottenham target

By Saikat Mandal | 27 Jun 2026 16:04

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes this summer.

The 21-year-old joined the Hammers from Southampton last summer, but he could be on the move again following the club's relegation to the Championship.

Fernandes impressed during the 2025-26 campaign, registering three goals and four assists in the Premier League, and both Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign him.

Man Utd make concrete approach to sign Mateus Fernandes

© Iconsport / PA Images

It was reported earlier this month that Fernandes has opened the door to moves to both Manchester United and Tottenham, leaving it up to the two clubs to strike a deal with West Ham.

The Hammers have placed an £80m valuation on the midfielder, but Spurs have reportedly devised an extraordinary plan by offering around £75m while significantly increasing the player's wages to tempt him to North London.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the Red Devils are back in the race for the former Southampton midfielder and have now made direct contact with West Ham.

On top of that, the Red Devils have approached the player's camp in the "last few hours" and are prepared to improve their contractual offer in an attempt to win the race for his signature.

Tottenham have been pushing hard to sign the Portugal international, and it remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs will become embroiled in a transfer tug of war.

Man Utd and Tottenham: Other midfield targets

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Man Utd are keen to strengthen their midfield and have already secured an agreement for Atalanta BC midfielder Ederson.

Michael Carrick is still looking to add one more midfielder, with Manchester United recently linked with a move for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Spurs, meanwhile, are reportedly keen to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United alongside Fernandes, with Roberto De Zerbi said to want both players.

West Ham are open to selling Fernandes this summer, but only if an interested club meets their asking price.