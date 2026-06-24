Mateus Fernandes 'opened' doors to Man Utd and Tottenham move as transfer criteria revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 24 Jun 2026 20:33

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both reportedly in the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes this summer.

The 21-year-old joined the Hammers from Southampton last summer and enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign, registering three goals and four assists in the Premier League.

However, after West Ham's relegation to the Championship, Fernandes could be on the move again, with several top clubs interested in securing his signature.

Manchester United and Tottenham have been heavily linked with the midfielder, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring his situation.

Mateus Fernandes: Where will he join next?

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fernandes has opened the door to moves to both Manchester United and Tottenham, leaving the next step in the hands of the clubs.

West Ham are reportedly willing to sanction his departure, but only if an interested club meets their £80m valuation.

It has been reported that the Red Devils are hoping to conclude a deal worth £65m plus add-ons, although it remains unclear whether that proposal would satisfy the Hammers.

Romano claims that Fernandes is expected to join whichever club presents the most attractive financial package to West Ham.

The transfer expert wrote on X: "Clear feeling on Mateus Fernandes deal as reported last week: he's ending up to the club bringing best financial proposal to West Ham. Mateus has opened doors to both Man United first and then Tottenham, now up to the clubs."

Tottenham have other targets if they miss out on Fernandes

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Roberto De Zerbi has prioritised signing a new central midfielder this summer, and Tottenham are reportedly looking to lodge their second bid for Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali.

Any deal for the Italy international is likely to be difficult, however, with Newcastle believed to value him at around £100m.

Manchester United have already secured an agreement for Ederson, but Michael Carrick is still keen to strengthen his midfield options following Casemiro's departure.