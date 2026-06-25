Transfer news and rumours today: Man Utd target World Cup goalkeeper, David Moyes eyes £25m reunion at Everton

By Lewis Blain | 25 Jun 2026 08:10

Another busy day in the transfer market sees Premier League clubs step up their summer plans, with several incomings and outgoings dominating the headlines once again.

Sports Mole rounds up the latest rumours and developments from across the Premier League this morning.

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn on Man Utd radar

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Scotland may be on the verge of being dumped out of the 2026 World Cup, but one of their starters has now been linked with a surprise summer move to Manchester United.

Angus Gunn, recently released by top-flight rivals Nottingham Forest, is reportedly on the Red Devils’ radar as a potential option for the back-up goalkeeper role at Old Trafford.

The Sun claim the 30-year-old is one of two 'experienced' targets alongside Karl Darlow, with Michael Carrick said to be open to moving on both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

Gunn made just one appearance last season, stuck behind Matz Sels and Stefan Ortega as third-choice at the City Ground.

And the Scotsman would likely face a similar situation at United, with Senne Lammens unlikely to relinquish the No.1 spot after an impressive debut campaign.

Arsenal learn Ayyoub Bouaddi asking price

© Imago / ANP

Arsenal have now been made aware of the asking price for one of their top summer transfer targets.

Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi has been one of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup, impressing at the heart of the Atlas Lions’ midfield, prompting the Gunners to step up their interest.

LaLiga giants Real Madrid are also tracking the 18-year-old, and both clubs have now learned what it will take to prise him away from Lille.

Reports suggest the Ligue 1 outfit will only consider offers in the region of £70m, with Bouaddi still under contract for three more years and shining throughout the tournament in North America.

With the Premier League champions said to have opened talks with Bouaddi’s representatives in recent weeks, they may hold a slight advantage in the race, though any deal would have to wait until after the World Cup.

Everton launch move for Jarrod Bowen

© Imago / NurPhoto

David Moyes is keen to reunite with one of his former Everton players and is not prepared to wait around.

According to emerging reports, the Toffees have made a 'preliminary' approach for West Ham United and England winger Jarrod Bowen following the Hammers’ relegation.

The 29-year-old is understood to be keen on staying in the Premier League despite captaining West Ham, and is now weighing up his options ahead of pre-season.

Everton have tracked Bowen for several months, with the former Hull City man producing 20 goal contributions in a struggling side last season.

A new winger is high on Moyes’ wishlist, but it remains unclear what fee West Ham will demand for their star man, with some suggestions indicating that £25 million could be enough.