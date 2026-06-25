Ayyoub Bouaddi: Asking price, ‘key’ transfer stance revealed amid Arsenal, Real Madrid interest

By Oliver Thomas | 25 Jun 2026 07:35 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 07:35

Arsenal and Real Madrid have discovered the asking price and transfer stance of highly-rated midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, according to a report.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest stars of the 2026 World Cup having excelled at the heart of Morocco’s midfield during the group stage.

Bouaddi announced himself at this summer’s tournament with an eye-catching midfield performance in Morocco’s in 1-1 draw with Brazil, before helping the Atlas Lions claim an important 1-0 victory over Scotland on matchday two.

The Lille starlet, who has already played 63 times in Ligue 1, was an unused substitute for Morocco’s 4-2 win against Haiti on Wednesday, but he is likely to return to the starting lineup for their last-32 fixture.

Bouaddi’s notable impression at the World Cup and impressive rise at club level is understood to have caught the attention of several elite European teams, including Arsenal and Real Madrid.

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Bouaddi striving for ‘key role’ amid Arsenal, Real Madid links

It was reportedly earlier this month that Arsenal have opened talks over a potential deal to sign Bouaddi and are soon expected to table a cash offer.

Meanwhile, ‘positive’ reports have emerged regarding Real Madrid’s interest in Bouaddi, though The Athletic claims that the teenager is not a ‘top priority’ target at present.

The report adds that Bouaddi himself is currently focused on representing Morocco at the World Cup, and would only consider leaving Lille this summer if he can consistently play a ‘key role’ at a new club.

Bouaddi still has three years remaining on his contract at Lille, who will only entertain offers of around €80m (£69m) for the midfielder.

Just over a week ago, Bouaddi acknowledged that he is “really happy" that some clubs are interested in his services, but he brushed aside growing transfer speculation after insisting THAT his full focus is on his international campaign.

Capped five times by Morocco at senior level, Bouaddi made 40 appearances for Lille across Ligue 1 and the Europa League in the 2025-26 season.

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is currently a teammate of Bouaddi at the French club, and the 39-year-old recently admitted that “he is the one who amazes me the most on a daily basis”.