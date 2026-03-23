Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'ready' to launch move for 'next Paul Pogba' after he blew scouts away

By Lewis Blain | 23 Mar 2026 13:55

Arsenal are already putting plans in place for another ambitious summer window, with sporting director Andrea Berta leading the charge behind the scenes.

The Gunners are targeting some of the brightest young talents in European football, and one name that appears high up on their shortlist is Lille sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi, a teenage midfielder who has been making waves in Ligue 1 in recent months.

With competition intensifying and his reputation growing by the week, Bouaddi is shaping up to be one of the most in-demand prospects heading into the summer transfer window, and it seems the north Londoners are keen to make the first move.

Arsenal continue to monitor the progress of Ayyoub Bouaddi

© Iconsport

Arsenal have been conducting extensive scouting work on Bouaddi, with club representatives recently watching him in action for Lille.

The 18-year-old has been on the club’s radar since even before his senior breakthrough in France, but his development over the past 18 months has accelerated dramatically, according to TEAMtalk, who also claim the Gunners are 'ready' to launch a move this summer.

After becoming the youngest player to feature in a European competition at just 16, Bouaddi has gone on to rack up close to 100 senior appearances, which is a remarkable feat for someone so young.

His performances have only strengthened Arsenal’s interest, particularly given his ability to operate in multiple midfield roles as he fits the profile of the versatile, technically gifted players Berta is keen to bring to north London.

Several Premier League giants are keen on signing the Lille sensation

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Arsenal are far from alone in their pursuit, however, with a host of Premier League rivals also monitoring Bouaddi’s progress closely.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been credited with strong interest, with scouts from multiple clubs recently in attendance during Lille’s win over Marseille.

While no official asking price has been confirmed, Bouaddi’s recent contract extension until 2029 puts Lille in a strong negotiating position. Any deal is therefore expected to require a significant fee, especially given his growing importance to the team and his long-term potential.

With elite clubs circling and the player himself refusing to rule out a summer move, the race for his signature is expected to intensify in the coming months.

Is Ayyoub Bouaddi the ‘next Paul Pogba’ as reports suggest?

© Imago

Comparisons to Paul Pogba have inevitably followed Bouaddi since his rapid emergence, and while such labels can be premature, there are clear similarities in style.

Like Pogba, Bouaddi combines physical presence with technical quality, capable of driving forward with the ball while also contributing defensively. His composure in possession, vision and ability to dictate tempo have stood out, particularly given his age.

Statistically, his influence is already notable, with consistent appearances at a senior level and a growing role in Lille’s midfield structure. He has shown maturity beyond his years, which is often what separates top prospects from genuine elite talents. Indeed,

Whether he reaches the level Pogba once did remains to be seen, but the early signs are undeniably promising. For Arsenal, this is exactly the type of high-upside signing that could shape the club’s future — and it is easy to see why scouts have come away so impressed.