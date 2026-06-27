Arsenal transfer news: Major £35.5m star could leave after 'struggling' as Mikel Arteta set to evolve Premier League squad

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Jun 2026 23:05

Martin Odegaard could leave Arsenal this summer amid concerns about his place in the starting XI, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners may have been quiet so far this summer transfer window, but the Premier League champions look set to strengthen considerably over the next months.

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with a move for Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, and his addition would add a new dimension to the team's midfield.

However, the Brazilian would demand a starting role given his quality, and that could leave Arteta with a selection dilemma.

Football Insider claim that Odegaard may consider his long-term future at the Emirates over concerns about potentially being replaced in the lineup, freeing up a spot in the squad.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

Martin Odegaard future: Should Arsenal captain be worried?

Signed from Real Madrid for a fee rising to £34.5m in 2021 after joining on loan in January that year, Odegaard has undoubtedly been a major success.

The 27-year-old has scored 35 goals and provided 37 assists in the Premier League for Arsenal, with the number 10 a creative force in his first few seasons at the Emirates.

However, the Norwegian struggled with injuries in the last two campaigns, starting 26 league games in 2024-25 and just 16 times in 2025-26.

In those two seasons, he only scored three non-penalty goals in the top flight while providing 14 assists, and some fans have called for the captain to be replaced.

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Arsenal midfield: What will Arteta's team look like next season?

Declan Rice is a certain starter next term, and given the Gunners are in the market for a new midfielder, it would not be surprising if a new face lined up alongside the Englishman.

If Odegaard was to leave, that would open up a spot in the XI for a new number 10, though perhaps that void could be filled by internally by Eberechi Eze.

The former Crystal Palace star started 21 times in the Premier League, scoring five of his seven goals against Tottenham Hotspur, but many of his appearances came from the left of attack.

Odegaard's potential departure would allow him to be used in central positions, and he may find it easier to impact games from those areas.