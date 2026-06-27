Manchester United and Arsenal ‘keen’ on Mexico’s teenage World Cup 2026 star

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Jun 2026 03:02 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 03:51

Manchester United and Arsenal are actively monitoring teenage prodigy Gilberto Mora during the 2026 World Cup.

Mora, 17, has rapidly become a prominent player to watch following his impressive initial displays.

The talented attacking midfielder is currently contracted to Tijuana and holds the distinction of being the youngest player at this summer's tournament.

According to Sport Witness, European clubs are subsequently expressing significant interest in securing his long-term services.

Premier League scouts 'monitor' Mora

© Imago

The Mexican teenager has experienced a gradual introduction to the senior national side over recent weeks.

Mora initially appeared as a late substitute against South Africa, setting a record as the youngest Mexican player to feature in the tournament at 17 years and 240 days, breaking the previous record held by Manuel Rosas in 1930.

The teenager then earned a starting role in Mexico’s final group fixture against the Czech Republic, having a hand in one of the goals in the 3-0 success.

This promising progression has convinced English scouting departments to compile serious reports regarding his overall potential.

Could Mora move to Man Utd or Arsenal this summer?

© Imago / Photosport

Any potential transfer will require careful management given the incredibly early stage of his professional career.

Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be keen to secure elite teenage talent before their wider market value completely escalates.

The youngster shares a representative with Erling Haaland — the influential Rafaela Pimenta — which places him within a highly powerful European transfer network.

While no transfer fees were mentioned by the above source, there is a feeling that growing interest could easily evolve from standard scouting missions into formal contract negotiations quite soon.