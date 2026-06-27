Ajax 'interested' in temporary deal for Barcelona's 10-time LA Liga champion

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Jun 2026 02:15 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 02:15

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen faces an uncertain future at the club after falling completely out of favour under Hansi Flick.

The 34-year-old is no longer considered a viable option for the starting role or as a deputy in Catalonia.

Ter Stegen spent time on loan at Girona last season and is now expected to depart permanently this summer.

The goalkeeper currently has two years remaining on his contract at Camp Nou, and resolving his situation has become a pressing issue for the Barcelona hierarchy as they look to trim their wage bill.

Ajax 'consider' loan move for out-of-favour Barcelona goalkeeper

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Mundo Deportivo reports that Dutch giants Ajax have reportedly identified the experienced stopper as a primary target for the ongoing transfer window.

Newly appointed manager Michel is believed to be driving the pursuit after briefly working with the player during his tenure at Girona.

The source claims that the Spanish coach values the leadership and quality that the German would bring to his squad in Amsterdam.

Technical director Jordi Cruyff is understood to have already held preliminary discussions with Barcelona officials regarding a potential temporary switch.

However, despite this genuine interest from the Eredivisie side, a formal offer has yet to be submitted.

Will Barcelona secure a departure for their forgotten star?

© Imago

Reports suggest that offloading the goalkeeper is considered crucial for the club to comply with strict financial fair play regulations.

A loan deal would likely require a compromise on wage distribution to ensure the Dutch side can afford the operation.

Ajax are moving carefully with their budget and will need to structure any potential deal to suit their financial constraints.

The coming weeks will determine whether this initial interest materialises into a concrete proposal that satisfies all involved parties.