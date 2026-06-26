'We have to wait for results' — Senegal hero speaks out as Lions sweat on World Cup 2026 fate

By Alexis Pereira | 27 Jun 2026 00:15

Having finally produced an attractive display in the second half, Senegal thrashed Iraq 5-0 in Toronto on Friday. What remains unclear is whether that emphatic victory will be enough to secure their place among the best third-placed teams at World Cup 2026.

It took until the final 45 minutes of the final group stage match — against an Iraq side reduced to ten men from the 13th minute following Rebin Sulaka's red card — for Senegal to finally produce their best football at this World Cup.

While the opening period against France (1-3) had been of reasonable quality, the Lions then turned in a ragged performance against Norway (2-3), and their first half against Iraq had done little to reassure. Against the group's weakest side, and already ahead on the scoreboard, Senegal were entirely unable to apply meaningful pressure. Lacking in movement and apparently lacking in desire — paradoxical given the circumstances — they stumbled through their football, barely able to string five passes together.

Senegal's second-half revival against Iraq

The Senegalese returned from the dressing room transformed, perhaps shaken into action by manager Pape Thiaw at the break. Ibrahim Mbaye produced a series of incisive runs down the flank, while Lamine Camara showed tremendous commitment to tee up Ismaila Sarr for the second goal.

The introductions around the hour mark of Pape Gueye — who struck twice with the powerful, unerring long-range efforts that have become his trademark — and Iliman Ndiaye, who contributed a superb goal and an assist, finally allowed Senegal to produce the display the occasion demanded against ten-man opponents: a side pressing relentlessly and laying siege to the opposition goal in the hope of improving their goal difference to finish among the best third-placed teams at the tournament.

Senegal in the waiting room for a last-32 place

Long awaited by supporters, this fightback at least had the merit of materialising. Whether it came too late remains to be seen. Five World Cup groups have yet to return their verdicts, and Senegal must now hope that at least two other third-placed sides finish with a worse record than their own (three points, +2). Scotland and South Korea have already been overtaken, but two more sides still need to fall below them in the standings. Should that not prove the case, this American World Cup would leave one of the continent's pre-tournament favourites nursing enormous regrets.

'We were determined to show a different side of Senegal — I think that is what we did. Now we are in a position where we have to wait for results' — Pape Gueye, speaking to beIN Sports after the match. After such a promising second-half display, any elimination would be all the more painful to bear.