Player Ratings: Pape Gueye and substitutes help Lions show their claws at World Cup 2026

By Alexis Pereira | 26 Jun 2026 23:01

After a deeply disappointing first half, Senegal unleashed their full force after the hour mark — inspired by their substitutes, most notably Pape Gueye — to thrash Iraq 5-0 on Friday in the final Group I fixture of World Cup 2026. The Lions can now hope to progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

Senegal's second-half display against Iraq left a positive impression in Toronto and, above all, reignited qualification hopes via the best third-placed teams standings. However, the opening 45 minutes were laboured, as these player ratings reflect.

Senegal player ratings vs Iraq

GOALKEEPER

Mory Diaw — 5/10

Starting in place of the unavailable Edouard Mendy, the Le Havre goalkeeper was barely tested throughout. He faced one anxious moment when Krepin Diatta put him under pressure with a dangerous back-pass before the break, but managed to deal with it adequately.

DEFENDERS

Krepin Diatta — 5/10

Abdoulaye Seck — 6/10

Deployed in place of Kalidou Koulibaly, who had struggled badly in the previous two matches, the central defender contributed his height and physical presence — both in the build-up to the opener and in aerial duels — despite a few clumsy interventions, including one that earned him a yellow card.

Moussa Niakhate — 5/10

Ismail Jakobs — 5/10

Senegal secure their first win of #FIFAWorldCup 2026 ?? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2026

MIDFIELDERS

Habib Diarra — 6/10

One of manager Pape Thiaw's changes in midfield, Diarra brought good energy despite some untidy moments. He is credited with the opening goal.

Idrissa Gueye — 5/10

Lamine Camara — 7/10

The Monaco midfielder delivered the corner that led to the opener before working tirelessly to create the chance for Ismaila Sarr to make it 2-0. A decisive contribution, even if his overall game was more mixed — he completed only 80 per cent of his passes.

FORWARDS

Ibrahim Mbaye — 6/10

Called for by the supporters, the PSG academy graduate finally earned a starting berth. Repeatedly knocked off the ball in duels — winning only one of seven — he had a difficult and disappointing time on the pitch. It was then he, however, who became one of the main catalysts for Senegal's second-half revival.

Ismaila Sarr — 7/10

Following his brace against Norway, the winger — deployed as a false nine on this occasion — again showed his instinct in front of goal by tucking away the 2-0. He then worked tirelessly to add the third. Enough to help erase the wayward decision-making he had shown in the first half.

Sadio Mane — 5/10

Despite plenty of effort and commitment, Senegal's talisman again confirmed his struggles at this World Cup, most notably with a botched one-two with Sarr in the heart of the Iraqi penalty area midway through the first half. He improved slightly towards the end, only to be denied by the post.

SUBSTITUTES

Iliman Ndiaye — 6/10

A positive cameo from the Everton winger, who rounded off the scoring with an excellent strike and contributed to the attacking awakening of his side.

Nicolas Jackson — 6/10

Pape Gueye takes the honours as your Superior Player of the Match. ?



#FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/M4Ozvu95gC — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2026

Pape Gueye — 8/10

Surprisingly left on the bench at kick-off, the man who scored in the Africa Cup of Nations final responded in the best possible way once introduced. He struck twice with two magnificent efforts to complete a brace that allowed Senegal to put the result beyond doubt.

Pathe Ciss — 6/10

Assane Diao — Not rated

Iraq player ratings vs Senegal

GOALKEEPER

Ahmed Basil — 5/10

He battled gamely but injured his shoulder when pushing away Mane's free-kick early on. Having played through the pain for the entire first half, the Iraqi goalkeeper was eventually forced to concede his place at the interval.

DEFENDERS

Frans Dhia Putros — 5/10

Rebin Sulaka — 2/10

He spent just 13 minutes on the pitch yet managed to feature in almost every key moment — almost all of them negative. While he does deserve credit for blocking Gueye's effort to win a corner, he was then outjumped by Seck from the resulting delivery. He then missed an interception before hauling back Mane's shirt as the last defender, earning a red card that undermined his side from the outset.

Akam Hashem — 5/10

Merchas Doski — 6/10

MIDFIELDERS

Haibrahim Bayesh — 5/10

Exceptionally active, the Iraqi captain contested no fewer than 22 duels and won half of them. At times frustrating for the opposition but utterly tireless.

Zidane Iqbal — 4/10

He showcased his technical quality on several forward runs but was at times too ambitious — most crucially when he surrendered possession just outside his own area, directly leading to the 2-0 goal and effectively ending Iraq's resistance.

Amir Al-Ammari — 5/10

Difficult to get past, he regularly supported his team-mates in pressing situations and helped keep Mbaye quiet.

Ahmed Qasem — 5/10

FORWARDS

Ali Al-Hamadi — 5/10

Ali Jasim — 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Manaf Younis — 5/10

Jalal Hassan — 3/10

Thrown on at half-time, the Iraqi goalkeeper conceded four goals in 45 minutes. The tally is harsh given that he was not at fault for any of Senegal's goals, and he did produce one save in stoppage time.

Ahmed Maknzi — 4/10

Ali Yousef Hashem — 4/10

Kevin Yakob — Not rated