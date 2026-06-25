Team News: Senegal vs. Iraq injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Jun 2026 20:00

Senegal face fellow Group I strugglers Iraq on Friday, with both nations looking to secure a vital victory to keep their faint World Cup knockout dreams alive.

Pape Thiaw's side find themselves on the brink of elimination following an error-strewn 3-2 defeat against Norway, while Graham Arnold's men sit bottom of the section after conceding seven goals in heavy losses to France and the Norwegians.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

SENEGAL

Out: Edouard Mendy (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Diaw; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, I. Gueye, P. Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mane

IRAQ

Out: None

Doubtful: Aymen Hussein (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Basil; Ali, Tahseen, Hashem, Doski; Ismail, Al-Ammari, Iqbal; Qasem, Al-Hamadi, Bayesh