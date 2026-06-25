World Cup Gameweek 3
Senegal
Jun 26, 2026 8.00pm
Toronto Stadium
Iraq

Team News: Senegal vs. Iraq injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By |

Senegal vs. Iraq injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Sportimage

Senegal face fellow Group I strugglers Iraq on Friday, with both nations looking to secure a vital victory to keep their faint World Cup knockout dreams alive.

Pape Thiaw's side find themselves on the brink of elimination following an error-strewn 3-2 defeat against Norway, while Graham Arnold's men sit bottom of the section after conceding seven goals in heavy losses to France and the Norwegians.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

SENEGAL vs. IRAQ

SENEGAL

Out: Edouard Mendy (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Diaw; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, I. Gueye, P. Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mane

IRAQ

Out: None

Doubtful: Aymen Hussein (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Basil; Ali, Tahseen, Hashem, Doski; Ismail, Al-Ammari, Iqbal; Qasem, Al-Hamadi, Bayesh

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Senegal related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe