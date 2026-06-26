Senegal vs. Iraq: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Jun 2026 03:05

Senegal and Iraq will battle for third place in Group I on Friday, with both vying to remain in the 2026 World Cup when they meet at Toronto Stadium.

The two nations have zero points, and though Senegal currently occupy third, they must win if they have any realistic ambition of qualifying for the round of 32 as one of eight third-placed teams.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch the game.

What time does Senegal vs. Iraq kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 8:00pm Friday for viewers in the UK.

Where is Senegal vs. Iraq being played?

Friday's clash will take place in Canada in Toronto Stadium, though the ground is more commonly known as BMO Field.

The stadium will have a capacity of 45,736, a significant increase on the 30,000 number they opened with in 2007.

How to watch Senegal vs. Iraq in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the ITV4 TV channel in the UK.

Online streaming

Alternatively, fans can stream the action live via ITVX.

Highlights

Highlights will be uploaded to the ITVSport YouTube channel after full-time.

The official FIFA World Cup TikTok account also posts highlights for every game at this summer's tournament.

What is at stake for Senegal and Iraq?

Neither team can catch Norway or France as they both has six points, whereas Friday's contestants have zero ahead of matchweek three.

A win would not necessarily qualify either for the knockouts as there are several factors that will determine which third-placed nations advance, including goal difference and goals scored.

Should the game remain level, then Senegal will finish third but suffer elimination, so there is no value in settling for a stalemate.

The Lions of Teranga will be seen as favourites considering their pedigree as one of the powerhouses of African football.

> Our full preview of Senegal vs. Iraq can be found here