Senegal lineup vs. Iraq: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as under-fire captain Kalidou Koulibaly expected to start

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Jun 2026 16:25 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 17:04

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw finds himself at a crossroads over captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who could potentially be axed from the starting lineup against Iraq on Friday following his costly mistakes against Norway.

Although Chelsea starlet Mamadou Sarr and Abdoulaye Seck are waiting in the wings to replace the veteran defender, the former Napoli man is still tipped to retain his place for such a pivotal fixture.

The under-fire skipper is likely to be joined in the starting XI by Sadio Mane, who set up one of his side's goals last time out but has yet to truly set the tournament alight during the opening two matchdays.

In contrast, wide partner Ismaila Sarr responded brilliantly to his failure to score against France by delivering a standout performance in Monday's narrow 3-2 defeat to the Norwegians.

Nicolas Jackson is expected to complete the dangerous frontline after registering a fine assist against the Vikings, while first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is absent due to a knee injury.

Mendy's forced absence opens the door for Mory Diaw to step between the sticks behind a back four consisting of Krepin Diatta, Moussa Niakhate, El Hadji Malick Diouf and Koulibaly.

In the centre of the park, a robust midfield unit should feature Lamine Camara alongside experienced campaigners Idrissa Gueye and Papa Gueye.

This hard-working central trio will be tasked with dominating the engine room and providing the necessary ammunition for Sarr, Jackson and Mane in the final third.

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, I. Gueye, P. Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mane

> Click here to see how Iraq could line up against Senegal