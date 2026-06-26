World Cup Gameweek 3
Congo DR
Jun 28, 2026 12.30am
Atlanta Stadium
Uzbekistan

Team News: Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026
© Iconsport / SUSA

Congo DR head into Saturday's Group K meeting with Uzbekistan knowing they need maximum points to be assured of a place in the World Cup last 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Sebastien Desabre's team fell to a narrow 1-0 loss against Colombia last time out, while the White Wolves were thrashed 5-0 by a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

CONGO DR vs. UZBEKISTAN

CONGO DR

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Bongonda, Bakambu, Wissa

UZBEKISTAN

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov

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