Uzbekistan lineup vs. Congo DR: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as captain Eldor Shomurodov targets first tournament goal

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Jun 2026 16:35 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 16:35

Fabio Cannavaro will desperately need talismanic captain Eldor Shomurodov to sparkle against Congo DR on Saturday as Uzbekistan look to end a disappointing four-match losing run across all competitions, which includes their first two fixtures at the World Cup.

Although the clinical 44-goal forward remains his nation's premier attacking weapon, he has yet to open his account at the global showpiece.

Instead, Abbosbek Fayzullayev remains the Asian nation's only goalscorer at a Mundial, and a goal against the Congolese would see him join Shomurodov, Igor Sergeev and Oston Urunov as players in the current squad to have reached double figures for the national team.

On a brighter note, Rustam Ashurmatov's involvement against the 2016 European champions following a late withdrawal with a suspected injury in their opener suggests that Cannavaro has a fully fit squad to choose from for this decisive match.

Ashurmatov is expected to line up in a three-man rearguard alongside Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Abdulla Abdullaev, tasked with protecting goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov between the sticks.

Out wide, Bekhruz Karimov and Sherzod Nasrullaev are poised to operate in the wing-back roles, while Otabek Shukurov and Odiljon Khamrobekov form a central partnership to anchor the engine room.

Further forward, Fayzullaev and Urunov will look to pull the creative strings from advanced positions to provide the necessary final-third service.

Shomurodov will then complete the lineup by leading the line as the lone centre-forward, spearheading an outfield unit determined to secure a vital victory.

Uzbekistan possible starting lineup:

Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullayev, Urunov; Shomurodov

> Click here to see how Congo DR could line up against Uzbekistan